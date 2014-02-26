PERSISTENT CHANGES

IGP Kale Kayihura Continues the Rampant Reshuffles in the Force after Report Indicated Police as Most Corrupt Government Body

By Ronald Nahabwe

The Uganda Police Force has made an immediate transfer of 30 of its Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department’s officers country wide.

This was after the Inspector General of Police was angered by the increasing corruption and extortion from officers especially in CIID and Traffic department.

Gen. Kayihura has now ordered his officers to declare their wealth and appointed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate every officer who is got or alleged to be involved in extortion and corruption.

The Police Chief wants CIID to have new faces into the investigations to make sure the interrogations are thorough.

The Reshuffled Officers

D\IP KAKAIRE BADRU from Forensic HQTRS to KMP South as R\SOCCO

D\IP Charles Kusingura from CPS KLA TO Kasngati as DIV CIID

D\IP Charles Tumuramye from CIID HQTRS to kajjansi

D\IP Radius Okudach from Soroti RCIO KMP South.

D\IP James Magada from RCIO KMP North to CIID HQTRS Field OPS.

D\IP Samuel Egungu from malaba region to East Kyoga region.

DIP Dominic Manyi from Tororo to Lugazi

D\IP James Okuda from Forensic HQTRS to KMP North as R\SOCCO

D\AIP Andrew Nyeko from Kitgum to Amuru as I\C POL E Desk

D\AIP Silver Otuku from Lwengo to Mubende

D\AIP Benard Agwe from Lira to Greater Masaka

D\AIP Peter Echudu from Kaliro to Namayingo

D\W\AIP Florence Nyiramugisha from Mpigi to kajjansi

D\AIP Tobias Mbonekyerwa from kabale to Masaka

D\AIP Jackson Byamugisha from old kampala to Kajjansi

D\AIP Nan Menya from Kabalagala to mukono as DCIO

D\AIP Nicholas Onyango from Mukono to Kabalagala as DCIO

D\AIP Patrick Wanambwa from KIIRA Region to Buyende as DCIO

D\AIP Jackson Kazibwe from Buyende to Mityana as DCIO

D\AIP Martin Okunu from RCIO Malaba to Kibuku as DCIO

D\AIP Ambrose Ahimbisibwe from CIID HQTRS to Mubende as DCIO

D\AIP Iganitius Muleru from Mubende to Budaka as DCIO

D\AIP Simon Peter Alakut from Kiira rd to Buvuma as DCIO

D\AIP Stephen Ejuko from Bukedea to Katakwi as DCIO

D\AIP George Zirabamuzare from Buvuma to Njeru as DCIO

D\AIP Richard Ndyareba from RCIO KMP East to AVPOL

D\AIP George Ndyanabangi from EPPU CPSKLA to Kabalagala CIID

D\W\AIP Achom from Sironko to Kumi

Other officers affected in the same transfer are

W\IP Grace Omaido from Luwero to Bundibujo

AIP Danasco Omony from Mpingi to directrorate of ICT.

W\IP Beatrace Apolot Niger from wakiso to Jinja as OC Traffic

IP Andrew Okalabaya from Bugiri to Lugazi as OC Traffic

IP Peter Okello from Lugazi to Kamuli as OC Traffic

W\AIP Dickson Lugunda from Jinja to Koboko as OC Traffic

AIP Dan Kasangaki from Kyenjojo to KMP

AIP Warren Monday from Old kampala to Kyenjono as OC Traffic.

Edited by Almeidah Karemani

