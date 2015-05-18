Big Brother’s Esther Akankwasa Ex Husband Nico Damminger Gets Naughty with Glamour Girls

The Mzungu, who was formerly engaged to city model and former Big Brother BBA7 representative, Esther Akakwasa stormed the Bukoto based Cayenne joint in company of city babes.

The grand old man in the company of the two babes only identified as Diana Doreen and Bellindah Martha Latimo linked to Uganda Air force then settled to drinking all manna of booze, which included shots of whiskeys, tequila among others.

But trust the power of booze, Nico then lost his cool self and went into a romp- frenzy foreplay kind of formation, wantonly fondling, kissing and caressing the babes in tandem.

Such was the sight that many of the other revelers reduced themselves into watching the trio in total awe as an impending live threesome seemed to be the next item.

Geez when the going got real tough, with scrotal stiffness, Nico started kissing the babes at will, without fear or favor.

One would tell that he had aroused both of them into ecstasy and that they were only waiting for the drinking to get finished and head to the next brief private play for the real action.

It would only have taken divine intervention to stop the inevitable, but the truth of it all is that the trio must have had a wild threesome.

The City glamour girl and Nico exchanged their wedding vows on (May 18) 2013 at Kansanga Miracle Centre in Kampala.

They later hosted guests to an afternoon reception that was held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala where the couple then spent the first wedding night.

However, months later the couple separated after Nico alleged that Esther had been sleeping around with several guys in town who included a model only known as Adam.

Esther also claimed then that Nico was not man enough, but this must not e rendered a useless assertion if the proceedings at Cayenne are to go by.

Nico with Dianah and Bellinda

