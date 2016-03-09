FRED MUWEMA: The Raid on our Chambers is a Great Setback in Our Petition and it was Obviously Masterminded by State Operatives

By Stanley Ndawula

Fred Muwema, the supreme counsel at Muwema & Co. Advocates and Solicitors has spoken out on the last night raid at their chambers.

Speaking to the media outside the premises in Kololo shortly back, Muwema announced that the raiders’ target was focussed on items to do with the Petition, before Supreme Court, challenging the Uganda’s February 18th Presidential Elections’ results.

Saying the most affected area was the secretarial section and two lawyers’ offices, Muwema said the ‘thieves’ concentrated on files and computers connected with the case where, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi is challenging President Museveni’s re-election on February 18th 2016.

“Two secretaries’ computers, two lawyers’ laptops and files with over 200 affidavits were lost,” Muwema said, adding the incident is a big setback in their Petition as most of the affidavits stolen were already signed and waiting to be filed with the Supreme Court before closure of business today.

“We hope Court will understand our case and make some adjustments in the timetable. The lost affidavits were collected from all-over the country. It’s not a simple task. We can try to look for backups but when it comes to already signed documents, it’s an uphill task.”

Whereas Muwema involved police and about fifteen senior detectives are at the crime scene trying to reconstruct it, his colleague and lead counsel in the Petition, Mohammad Mbabazi, whose chambers at Buganda Road were also raided, ignored the Force saying its members were involved in the break-in.

He said the raiders, who accessed the main offices through the main entrance, matched away with laptops and several affidavits in relation to the ‘Mbabazi Petition.’ By the time we file this report, they had gotten rid of the scene and police efforts to reconstruct it proved futile and they withdrew.

On his allegations about police involvement though, Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) mouthpiece Patrick Onyango said that is the last thing police can think of doing. “Uganda Police have no interest in frustrating Hon. Mbabazi’s Petition. We have no interests at all. We are too professional to do such,” he said.

However, Muwema insists that whoever staged the break-ins is interested in frustrating their Petition and hence must have connections with the state. “It must be state operatives. Who else would want our case frustrated!”

