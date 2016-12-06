Of Besigye and His Mockery Fundraising Drive for the Bed-ridden Makerere University

KAMPALA, Uganda: In the first aspect I would like to associate this to the members of Parliament who have jumped on the reckless aspect of fundraising for Makerere University. Let us try to put that perspective in line with the MPs’ invaluable case of failing to put in place even a few issues of national importance.

In the first aspect, the MPs have unconvincingly failed to prove to the fact that they do not pay taxes. They have continued to claim that, they must not pay taxes. It is sad enough that these are the same ‘political gangsters’ deeming it necessary to fundraise for Makerere.

That lack of reasoning by these members of parliament deserves a trophy in hell fires. For two months, they haggled over the car bonanza cash. At the fore front was Kira Municipality MP Hon Ibrahim Nganda Ssemujju and his Kampala central counterpart Mohammad Nsereko.

Such people cannot lead a fundraising cause. They are basically searching for political capital. There is nothing genuine they seem interested in apart from their own political survival. Even when we can all accept that they can do something to task the government over re-opening the University; they come up with the worst idea of a fundraising drive!

If they are 427 per se and each of them contributes a million shillings, can that even reach a quarter of the money needed? It is another time-wasting event. Besides that, Dr. Kizza Besigye and his surrogates (the likes of Lord Councilor Mohammad Ssegirinya, Mubarak Munyagwa and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago) have also come up with the fundraising drive for the over UGX 28 billion.

We saw last week some of them trying to come with cows, goats, Matooke and other items in disguise of fundraising for the closed university. The comedy and political deceit presented on this issue is for 2021.

The fact is, it’s a recurring expenditure for Makerere University which keeps increasing every month. You cannot therefore blatantly trade political deceit to Ugandans in the name of fundraising. The cost itself is now increasing as we talk but Besigye and his surrogates cannot see that.

It is true that to a politician, they see an opportunity in every aspect but this one cannot raise any political capital as they deem it to be. The people are really sad that the University has been closed but the fact is that, the problems being faced need to be solved for once.

Many have talked about the several reports which have been made but the fact is that they have reluctantly been not implemented by the same Makerere management. For ages, these problems have increased as if no one cares. The President in the second aspect was completely wrong to close the university because these problems would have been solved long before.

Instead of fundraising for Makerere, why not do this for Kasese? Dr. Besigye was 100% supported by the people in Kasese and on top of that, the leader of opposition plus other members of parliament hail from there. It is sensible and a realistic venture to fundraise for those, in need!

What happened to humanity these days! This can help Besigye’s political career and that of the leader of opposition and other leaders in the region. The tragedy happened and indeed the social and economic impact is yet to be addressed.

One wonders how the people will cope with the loss of friends, relatives and fathers in just a flash of hours. Focusing on helping these traumatically challenged families in dire need can socially alter the whole feeling in the region. It’s agonizing for leaders to look at other issues like Makerere.

People need to be talked too, their cultural leader is not there and a few are asking for justice on all these issues and no one is willing to talk to them. There is no need to victimize both ends of the actions taken by the government and those thought to be against the law.

The government has not as usual come out to discuss the social impact of this. There was no need for that since they care most about the political impact always. The parochial way we exorcise national tragedy leaves us empty-headed in terms of reasoning. I have noticed this with many political analysts and columnists taking sides in the whole thing.

Many reached the extent of whether the ‘Yiira Republic’ talk is a rumor of all time or simply the mythical deceit trending. These have cynically addressed this case and have left many in questions of what might happen if such trend is picked by other big kingdoms in the country.

What is expected of us Ugandans is to socially counsel each other on what might happen next because that might be the social tragedy by our doors. It’s from this point that, I can see Besigye’s call for protests and the fundraising drive for Makerere as more useless than ever.

Him getting to Kasese and talk to the people or simply go through the city fundraising for Kasese would easily be understood. Recently, him and FDC delivered food items to the people in Isingiro district and indeed seemed to have that touch of care and support to those in need. Unfortunately, they have turned a blind eye to those starving in Eastern Uganda. Many have been buried due to starvation but no one of the FDC or Besigye surrogates seem to care.

Turning for a second, to organized fundraising drives especially for heart, cancer and other diseases, I look for the Besigyes in vain! Is Kasese not part of Uganda? Or we simply do not care! Uganda is rumored to have many hospitable and helpful people but I cannot see them on this issue. What happened to humanity!

