Check Out The Full List of The 5th Prestigious HiPipo Music Awards Nominations #HMA2017

By Robert Ndawula -
It has been a great week for music! The nominations for the 5th prestigious HiPipo Music Awards (#HMA2017) were this week released from Monday 5th December to Friday 9th December.

A total of 35 categories were released including four special categories namely; Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012/2016), Music Icon of the Decade (Uganda: 2006-2016), HiPipo Video Trailblazer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.  The other categories include East Africa Best Video, East Africa Super Hit, Song of the Year from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan. The nomination list is then completed with Uganda’s best performers as selected from different music genres and styles.

Sheebah Karungi, who has undoubtedly had an exceptional music year sealed with a massive album launch on 2nd December, lived up to the billing, with 11 nominations including Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Album of the Year among others.

The other top nominees include Ziza Bafana, Radio and Weasel, David Lutalo, Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo with each having at-least 5 nominations.

Under the theme ‘The Fans Decide’, the 5th HiPipo Music Awards have the most deserving nominees from across the different music fields, styles and audiences. The nominations were based on nomination forms as submitted by different stakeholders, music circulation, song quality and unique success.

“We are here again. After several months of serious research, stakeholders’ engagement and intense consultation, we are excited to unveil the nominees for the 5th edition of HiPipo Music Awards. The nominees are a clear reflection of the dynamism and difference in this year’s music. We congratulate all the nominees,” Innocent Kawooya, the CEO of HiPipo noted after releasing the nominations.

He added: “It is now the time for the fans to vote for the overall winners. This year we have website, sms and social media voting. Each of these voting avenues will contribute a percentage to the overall winners. It is important to note that the Awards keep growing and now covering the whole of Africa. While the Awards are in their 5th year, HiPipo is celebrating 10 years. The past decade has seen us innovate and develop the music industry. As HiPipo, we are committed to continue with developing the music industry even amidst several challenges.”

This year’s HiPipo Music Awards nomination process received over 30,000 nomination forms filled and submitted by Fans, Musicians, Promoters and Media. The songs eligible for nominations were those with either audio or video or both released between 1st November 2015 and 1st November 2016.

As per the Awards theme – the Fans Decide, voting kicked off this week on Social Media and Website while SMS and WhatsApp voting via mobile number +256773248282 will start on Monday 12th December. On SMS and WhatsApp, fans will vote through submitting Award Category and preferred Artiste or song e.g. “#HMA2017  #HiPipoArtistOfTheYear  #NomineeName”. Normal SMS and data rates apply. The voting exercise will continue till 4th February 2017.

HiPipo and her partners will present the Awards on 4th February 2017. Complete event details will be communicated at the most appropriate time.

HiPipo Music Awards: The Fans Decide!

 Full Nomination List

1)     East Africa Super Hit

      i.        Agatako by Dj Puis & Jose Chameleone

     ii.        Kamatia by Navy Kenzo

    iii.        Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny

    iv.        Shoulder Back by Redsan

     v.        Unconditional Bae by Sauti Sol Ft Alikiba

    vi.        Zigo Remix by AY feat. Diamond Platnumz

2)     East Africa Best Video

i.        African Gal by Bebe Cool

ii.        Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi

iii.        Kuliko Jana by Sauti Sol Ft RedFourth Chorus

iv.        Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny

v.        Utanipenda by Diamond Platnumz

3)     Song of the Year: Kenya

i.        Give It To Me by Akothee Ft Mr. Flavour

ii.        No Woman No Party by The Kansoul

iii.        Papa by King Kaka Ft. Elani

iv.        Shoulder Back by Redsan

v.        Sirudi by Elani and Jaguar

vi.        Tenda Wema by Ringtone ft. Christina Shusho

vii.        Unconditionally Bae by Sauti Sol and Alikiba

4)     Song of the Year: Tanzania

i.        Aiyola by Harmonize

ii.        Aje by Alikiba

iii.        Kajiandae by Ommy Dimpoz X Alikiba

iv.        Kamatia by Navy Kenzo

v.        Niroge by Vanessa Mdee

vi.        Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft Rayvanny

vii.        Su by Yamoto Band Feat Ruby

viii.        Zigo Remix by Ay ft. Diamond Platnumz

5)     Song of The Year: Rwanda

i.        Agatako by DJ Pius Ft. Jose Chameleone

ii.        Habibi by The Ben

iii.        Indoro by Charly & Nina Feat Big Fizzo

iv.        Ko Nashize by Butera Knowless

v.        Only You by Ben Kayiranga Ft The Ben

vi.        Rwanda by Urban Boys

vii.        Turaberanye by Bruce Melodie

6)     Song of the Year: South Sudan

i.        Zaman Towil by WJ the King

ii.        Sambala by MB Law and Rhapsody Ft Radio & Weasel

iii.        Juba Karabu by Mr. Lengs

iv.        It’s you by Neetah baby

v.        Dula Nga Ya by Kawaja Revolution.

vi.        Ana Gaid by Crazy fox

7)     Artist of the Year

i.        Ziza Bafana

ii.        Winnie Nwagi

iii.        Sheebah Karungi

iv.        Radio and Weasel

v.        Eddy Kenzo

vi.        David Lutalo

vii.        Bebe Cool

8)     Best Male Artist

i.        Ziza Bafana

ii.        Navio

iii.        Eddy Kenzo

iv.        David Lutalo

v.        Bobi Wine

vi.        Bebe Cool

9)     Best Female Artist

i.        Irene Ntale

ii.        Mary Bata

iii.        Rema Namakula

iv.        Sheebah Karungi

v.        Stecia Mayanja

vi.        Winnie Nwagi

10)  Best Music Group

i.        B2C

ii.        City Rock Entertainment

iii.        Da New Eagles

iv.        Pine Avenue5

v.        Radio & Weasel

vi.        Viva Stars

11)  Best Breakthrough Artist

i.        B2C

ii.        Carol Nantongo

iii.        Ceaserous

iv.        Ffeffe Buusi

v.        Jovan Luzinda

vi.        Roden Y

12)  Album of the Year

i.        Nva Kampala by A Pass

ii.        The Chosen Album by Navio

iii.        Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi

iv.        Sidda Mukyaalo by Young Cardamom & HAB

v.        Zero to Hero by Eddy Kenzo

13)        Video of the Year

i.        #1 Spice by Young Cardamom & HAB

ii.        African Gal by Bebe Cool

iii.        Crying by Sauti Ya Africa

iv.        Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi

v.        Speed by Juju

vi.        Viva Africa by Eddy Kenzo

14)  Song of the Year (Uganda)

i.        Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana

ii.        Nkwatako by Sheebah

iii.        Njogereza by Navio

iv.        Mwana Gwe by King Saha

v.        Musawo by Winnie Nwagi

vi.        Kabulengane by Bebe Cool

15)  Best Audio Producer

I.        Danz Kumapeesa

II.        Diggy Baur

III.        Dr Fizzo

IV.        Nessim

V.        Paddyman

VI.        Yaled

16)  Best Video Producer

i.        DFH Uganda (Dir. Cyril Ducottet)

ii.        Grate Make Films (Dr. Pest)

iii.        Jahlive Films (Dr. Frank Jah)

iv.        NG Filmz UG (Dr. Nolton)

v.        Savy Films (Dr. Sasha Vybs)

17)  Best Song Writer

i.        Dokta Brain

ii.        John Kay

iii.        Moses Radio

iv.        Nince Henry

v.        Rafiki

vi.        Unique

18)  Best Hip Hop Song

i.        Batuwulira by BigTril ft. Fille

ii.        Bukokolo by Mulekwa Nampeera

iii.        Eh Mama by Mith ft. Maro

iv.        Nduulu by Victor Kamenyo

v.        Nsekula by Feffe Bussi and Sheebah

vi.        Sala Puleesa by Mun G

vii.        Tunyumize by Gravity Omutujju

19)  Best RnB Song

i.        Addicted by Maro Ft Iryn Namubiru

ii.        I Do by Diana Nalubega

iii.        Kidomoole by Hindu Asha

iv.        Kyewankola by Fille & Ray Signature

v.        Nawe by Clarissa Nabulime

vi.        Nsikatila by Undercover brothers

20)  Best Ragga Dancehall Song

i.        Emotoka by Lil Pazo

ii.        Farma (Farmer) Remix by Ykee Benda And Sheebah Karungi

iii.        Ki Ekiganye by Bebe Cool

iv.        Still Standing by Cindy Sanyu

v.        Tuli Kuki by Spice Diana

vi.        Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana

vii.        Walk To Work by Nutty Nathan

21)  Best Reggae Song

i.        African Gal by Bebe Cool

ii.        Mariana by A Pass

iii.        Namagembe by Maddox Semanda

iv.        You are Mine by Nubian Li & Katera Afrika

22)  Best Religious Song

i.        Abikwasaganya by Coopy Bly

ii.        Ani by Levixone

iii.        Gwensinza by Sarah Musayimuto

iv.        Happy by Exodus

v.        Omusiibi by Swahaba Kasumba

vi.        Talemwa by Maureen Nantume and Pastor Bugembe

vii.        Sinze Ninja by Naira Ali

23)  Best Band Song

i.        Alintwala by Stecia Mayanja

ii.        Embosera by Jovan Luzinda

iii.        Nantale by Chris Evans

iv.        Oliwa Mukisa by Stabua Natooro

v.        Onsaanuula by David Lutalo

vi.        Sembera by Mary Bata

24)  Best Folk Song

i.        Mayumba Kumi by Jackie Kizito

ii.        Njogereza by Navio

iii.        Omulangadu by Gibson Fitting & Angella Kirabo

iv.        So Nice by David Lutalo

v.        Tindi Tindirio by Kapalaga Baibe

vi.        Africa by Henry Tigan Ft. Kian Banks

 

25)  Best Zouk Song

i.        Ddagala by Eddy Kenzo

ii.        Omusawo by Winnie Nwagi

iii.        Ontuuka by Carol Nantongo & Dr Hilderman

iv.        Same Way by Geosteady And Lydia Jazmine

v.        Sembera by Irene Ntale

vi.        Sibookya by Princess Amiirah

vii.        Sibyamukisa by Rema Namakula

26)  Best Afrobeat Song

i.        Agatako by Deejay Pius And Dr Jose Chameleone

ii.        Aidah by Bobi Wine

iii.        Akalulu by Ziza Bafana

iv.        Mwana Gwe by King Saha

v.        Mwana Wabandi by Radio and Weasel

vi.        Ndiwamululu by Geo Steady

vii.        Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi

viii.        Number Emu Kabako by Roden Y

27)  Best Afropop Song

i.        Dangerous by Ceaserous

ii.        Kaazi Yetu by Afande OJ & Afande Miah

iii.        Kabulengane by Bebe Cool

iv.        Nazaala by Lily Kadima

v.        Nkuziniremu by Big Eye

vi.        Omulembe Guno by Aziz Azion and Sheebah Karungi

28)  Best DJ

i.        B2K Selector

ii.        Deejay Crim

iii.        DJ Baby Love

iv.        Dj Crisio

v.        Dj Hearts

vi.        Dj Mark

vii.        Dj Shiru

viii.        Dj Slick Stuart & Dj Roja

ix.        Selector Jay.

29)  Best Regional Song

i.        Ngom Ukelu by Bush Boy

ii.        Professor by Carol Kay

iii.        Kyakwera by Penny Patra Ft. Master J

iv.        Obulimi by Shine Omukiga

v.        Ninkwesiga by Ray G Rhiganz

vi.        SeNiyo Uffura by Kmas

vii.        Leb Luo Kur by Okeng Born Town Ft Professa Big Wokos

viii.        Sekamu by Jessy Nector

ix.        Calo Fire by Tembo Hudson

x.        Batugeya by T Jay Ft. Juicy Landy

xi.        Nalaarila by Omukajanga Jose MC Da Virus and Sarah Ntuule

xii.        I love You by Candy Beibe

xiii.        Imito Gwaka by Pretty B Ft OJ Maxwell

30)  Must Watch Talent (Commendation Certificate)

I.        Aidan Queen

II.        Allan Hendrick

III.        Byaxy

IV.        Da Agent

V.        Danra De Leader

VI.        Dickson Effekt

VII.        Hot Kawa

VIII.        Jayman and T-Paul

IX.        Joe Bbosa

X.        Kent & Flosso Voltage Music

XI.        KizAza

XII.        Lilian Fatta

XIII.        Minayo

XIV.        Shidy Style

XV.        Topic Kasente

XVI.        Karama
31)  Commended A-Cappella Group (Commendation Certificate)

I.        Canaan Gents

II.        Cape Brothers

III.        For HIM

IV.        His Grace

V.        Jehovah Shalom

VI.        Melody Gents

VII.        The Harmonics

 32)  Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012-2016)

I.        Anselmo Ralph

II.        Bebe Cool

III.        Cassper Nyovest

IV.        Diamond Platnumz

V.        DJ Arafat

VI.        Eddy Kenzo

VII.        Fally Ipupa

VIII.        Radio and Weasel

IX.        Sarkodie

X.        Sauti Sol

XI.        Toofan

XII.        Wizkid
33)  Music Icon of the Decade

I.        Sheebah

II.        Ronald Mayinja

III.        Radio and Weasel

IV.        Navio

V.        Mesach Ssemakula

VI.        Juliana Kanyomozi

VII.        Jose Chameleone

VIII.        Iryn Namubiru

IX.        Eddy Kenzo

X.        David Lutalo

XI.        Bobi Wine

XII.        Bebe Cool

XIII.        Geofrey Lutaaya

  

 

 

