Check Out The Full List of The 5th Prestigious HiPipo Music Awards Nominations #HMA2017

It has been a great week for music! The nominations for the 5th prestigious HiPipo Music Awards (#HMA2017) were this week released from Monday 5th December to Friday 9th December.
A total of 35 categories were released including four special categories namely; Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012/2016), Music Icon of the Decade (Uganda: 2006-2016), HiPipo Video Trailblazer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. The other categories include East Africa Best Video, East Africa Super Hit, Song of the Year from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan. The nomination list is then completed with Uganda’s best performers as selected from different music genres and styles.
Sheebah Karungi, who has undoubtedly had an exceptional music year sealed with a massive album launch on 2nd December, lived up to the billing, with 11 nominations including Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Album of the Year among others.
The other top nominees include Ziza Bafana, Radio and Weasel, David Lutalo, Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo with each having at-least 5 nominations.
Under the theme ‘The Fans Decide’, the 5th HiPipo Music Awards have the most deserving nominees from across the different music fields, styles and audiences. The nominations were based on nomination forms as submitted by different stakeholders, music circulation, song quality and unique success.
“We are here again. After several months of serious research, stakeholders’ engagement and intense consultation, we are excited to unveil the nominees for the 5th edition of HiPipo Music Awards. The nominees are a clear reflection of the dynamism and difference in this year’s music. We congratulate all the nominees,” Innocent Kawooya, the CEO of HiPipo noted after releasing the nominations.
He added: “It is now the time for the fans to vote for the overall winners. This year we have website, sms and social media voting. Each of these voting avenues will contribute a percentage to the overall winners. It is important to note that the Awards keep growing and now covering the whole of Africa. While the Awards are in their 5th year, HiPipo is celebrating 10 years. The past decade has seen us innovate and develop the music industry. As HiPipo, we are committed to continue with developing the music industry even amidst several challenges.”
This year’s HiPipo Music Awards nomination process received over 30,000 nomination forms filled and submitted by Fans, Musicians, Promoters and Media. The songs eligible for nominations were those with either audio or video or both released between 1st November 2015 and 1st November 2016.
As per the Awards theme – the Fans Decide, voting kicked off this week on Social Media and Website while SMS and WhatsApp voting via mobile number +256773248282 will start on Monday 12th December. On SMS and WhatsApp, fans will vote through submitting Award Category and preferred Artiste or song e.g. “#HMA2017 #HiPipoArtistOfTheYear #NomineeName”. Normal SMS and data rates apply. The voting exercise will continue till 4th February 2017.
HiPipo and her partners will present the Awards on 4th February 2017. Complete event details will be communicated at the most appropriate time.
HiPipo Music Awards: The Fans Decide!
BTGOG.
Full Nomination List
|
1) East Africa Super Hit
i. Agatako by Dj Puis & Jose Chameleone
ii. Kamatia by Navy Kenzo
iii. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny
iv. Shoulder Back by Redsan
v. Unconditional Bae by Sauti Sol Ft Alikiba
vi. Zigo Remix by AY feat. Diamond Platnumz
|
2) East Africa Best Video
i. African Gal by Bebe Cool
ii. Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi
iii. Kuliko Jana by Sauti Sol Ft RedFourth Chorus
iv. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny
v. Utanipenda by Diamond Platnumz
|
3) Song of the Year: Kenya
i. Give It To Me by Akothee Ft Mr. Flavour
ii. No Woman No Party by The Kansoul
iii. Papa by King Kaka Ft. Elani
iv. Shoulder Back by Redsan
v. Sirudi by Elani and Jaguar
vi. Tenda Wema by Ringtone ft. Christina Shusho
vii. Unconditionally Bae by Sauti Sol and Alikiba
|
4) Song of the Year: Tanzania
i. Aiyola by Harmonize
ii. Aje by Alikiba
iii. Kajiandae by Ommy Dimpoz X Alikiba
iv. Kamatia by Navy Kenzo
v. Niroge by Vanessa Mdee
vi. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft Rayvanny
vii. Su by Yamoto Band Feat Ruby
viii. Zigo Remix by Ay ft. Diamond Platnumz
|
5) Song of The Year: Rwanda
i. Agatako by DJ Pius Ft. Jose Chameleone
ii. Habibi by The Ben
iii. Indoro by Charly & Nina Feat Big Fizzo
iv. Ko Nashize by Butera Knowless
v. Only You by Ben Kayiranga Ft The Ben
vi. Rwanda by Urban Boys
vii. Turaberanye by Bruce Melodie
|
6) Song of the Year: South Sudan
i. Zaman Towil by WJ the King
ii. Sambala by MB Law and Rhapsody Ft Radio & Weasel
iii. Juba Karabu by Mr. Lengs
iv. It’s you by Neetah baby
v. Dula Nga Ya by Kawaja Revolution.
vi. Ana Gaid by Crazy fox
|
7) Artist of the Year
i. Ziza Bafana
ii. Winnie Nwagi
iii. Sheebah Karungi
iv. Radio and Weasel
v. Eddy Kenzo
vi. David Lutalo
vii. Bebe Cool
|
8) Best Male Artist
i. Ziza Bafana
ii. Navio
iii. Eddy Kenzo
iv. David Lutalo
v. Bobi Wine
vi. Bebe Cool
|
9) Best Female Artist
i. Irene Ntale
ii. Mary Bata
iii. Rema Namakula
iv. Sheebah Karungi
v. Stecia Mayanja
vi. Winnie Nwagi
|
10) Best Music Group
i. B2C
ii. City Rock Entertainment
iii. Da New Eagles
iv. Pine Avenue5
v. Radio & Weasel
vi. Viva Stars
|
11) Best Breakthrough Artist
i. B2C
ii. Carol Nantongo
iii. Ceaserous
iv. Ffeffe Buusi
v. Jovan Luzinda
vi. Roden Y
|
12) Album of the Year
i. Nva Kampala by A Pass
ii. The Chosen Album by Navio
iii. Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi
iv. Sidda Mukyaalo by Young Cardamom & HAB
v. Zero to Hero by Eddy Kenzo
|
13) Video of the Year
i. #1 Spice by Young Cardamom & HAB
ii. African Gal by Bebe Cool
iii. Crying by Sauti Ya Africa
iv. Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi
v. Speed by Juju
vi. Viva Africa by Eddy Kenzo
|
14) Song of the Year (Uganda)
i. Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana
ii. Nkwatako by Sheebah
iii. Njogereza by Navio
iv. Mwana Gwe by King Saha
v. Musawo by Winnie Nwagi
vi. Kabulengane by Bebe Cool
|
15) Best Audio Producer
I. Danz Kumapeesa
II. Diggy Baur
III. Dr Fizzo
IV. Nessim
V. Paddyman
VI. Yaled
|
16) Best Video Producer
i. DFH Uganda (Dir. Cyril Ducottet)
ii. Grate Make Films (Dr. Pest)
iii. Jahlive Films (Dr. Frank Jah)
iv. NG Filmz UG (Dr. Nolton)
v. Savy Films (Dr. Sasha Vybs)
|
17) Best Song Writer
i. Dokta Brain
ii. John Kay
iii. Moses Radio
iv. Nince Henry
v. Rafiki
vi. Unique
|
18) Best Hip Hop Song
i. Batuwulira by BigTril ft. Fille
ii. Bukokolo by Mulekwa Nampeera
iii. Eh Mama by Mith ft. Maro
iv. Nduulu by Victor Kamenyo
v. Nsekula by Feffe Bussi and Sheebah
vi. Sala Puleesa by Mun G
vii. Tunyumize by Gravity Omutujju
|
19) Best RnB Song
i. Addicted by Maro Ft Iryn Namubiru
ii. I Do by Diana Nalubega
iii. Kidomoole by Hindu Asha
iv. Kyewankola by Fille & Ray Signature
v. Nawe by Clarissa Nabulime
vi. Nsikatila by Undercover brothers
|
20) Best Ragga Dancehall Song
i. Emotoka by Lil Pazo
ii. Farma (Farmer) Remix by Ykee Benda And Sheebah Karungi
iii. Ki Ekiganye by Bebe Cool
iv. Still Standing by Cindy Sanyu
v. Tuli Kuki by Spice Diana
vi. Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana
vii. Walk To Work by Nutty Nathan
|
21) Best Reggae Song
i. African Gal by Bebe Cool
ii. Mariana by A Pass
iii. Namagembe by Maddox Semanda
iv. You are Mine by Nubian Li & Katera Afrika
v.
|
22) Best Religious Song
i. Abikwasaganya by Coopy Bly
ii. Ani by Levixone
iii. Gwensinza by Sarah Musayimuto
iv. Happy by Exodus
v. Omusiibi by Swahaba Kasumba
vi. Talemwa by Maureen Nantume and Pastor Bugembe
vii. Sinze Ninja by Naira Ali
|
23) Best Band Song
i. Alintwala by Stecia Mayanja
ii. Embosera by Jovan Luzinda
iii. Nantale by Chris Evans
iv. Oliwa Mukisa by Stabua Natooro
v. Onsaanuula by David Lutalo
vi. Sembera by Mary Bata
|
24) Best Folk Song
i. Mayumba Kumi by Jackie Kizito
ii. Njogereza by Navio
iii. Omulangadu by Gibson Fitting & Angella Kirabo
iv. So Nice by David Lutalo
v. Tindi Tindirio by Kapalaga Baibe
vi. Africa by Henry Tigan Ft. Kian Banks
|
25) Best Zouk Song
i. Ddagala by Eddy Kenzo
ii. Omusawo by Winnie Nwagi
iii. Ontuuka by Carol Nantongo & Dr Hilderman
iv. Same Way by Geosteady And Lydia Jazmine
v. Sembera by Irene Ntale
vi. Sibookya by Princess Amiirah
vii. Sibyamukisa by Rema Namakula
|
26) Best Afrobeat Song
i. Agatako by Deejay Pius And Dr Jose Chameleone
ii. Aidah by Bobi Wine
iii. Akalulu by Ziza Bafana
iv. Mwana Gwe by King Saha
v. Mwana Wabandi by Radio and Weasel
vi. Ndiwamululu by Geo Steady
vii. Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi
viii. Number Emu Kabako by Roden Y
|
27) Best Afropop Song
i. Dangerous by Ceaserous
ii. Kaazi Yetu by Afande OJ & Afande Miah
iii. Kabulengane by Bebe Cool
iv. Nazaala by Lily Kadima
v. Nkuziniremu by Big Eye
vi. Omulembe Guno by Aziz Azion and Sheebah Karungi
|
28) Best DJ
i. B2K Selector
ii. Deejay Crim
iii. DJ Baby Love
iv. Dj Crisio
v. Dj Hearts
vi. Dj Mark
vii. Dj Shiru
viii. Dj Slick Stuart & Dj Roja
ix. Selector Jay.
|
29) Best Regional Song
i. Ngom Ukelu by Bush Boy
ii. Professor by Carol Kay
iii. Kyakwera by Penny Patra Ft. Master J
iv. Obulimi by Shine Omukiga
v. Ninkwesiga by Ray G Rhiganz
vi. SeNiyo Uffura by Kmas
vii. Leb Luo Kur by Okeng Born Town Ft Professa Big Wokos
viii. Sekamu by Jessy Nector
ix. Calo Fire by Tembo Hudson
x. Batugeya by T Jay Ft. Juicy Landy
xi. Nalaarila by Omukajanga Jose MC Da Virus and Sarah Ntuule
xii. I love You by Candy Beibe
xiii. Imito Gwaka by Pretty B Ft OJ Maxwell
|
30) Must Watch Talent (Commendation Certificate)
I. Aidan Queen
II. Allan Hendrick
III. Byaxy
IV. Da Agent
V. Danra De Leader
VI. Dickson Effekt
VII. Hot Kawa
VIII. Jayman and T-Paul
IX. Joe Bbosa
X. Kent & Flosso Voltage Music
XI. KizAza
XII. Lilian Fatta
XIII. Minayo
XIV. Shidy Style
XV. Topic Kasente
XVI. Karama
|31) Commended A-Cappella Group (Commendation Certificate)
I. Canaan Gents
II. Cape Brothers
III. For HIM
IV. His Grace
V. Jehovah Shalom
VI. Melody Gents
VII. The Harmonics
|32) Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012-2016)
I. Anselmo Ralph
II. Bebe Cool
III. Cassper Nyovest
IV. Diamond Platnumz
V. DJ Arafat
VI. Eddy Kenzo
VII. Fally Ipupa
VIII. Radio and Weasel
IX. Sarkodie
X. Sauti Sol
XI. Toofan
XII. Wizkid
|33) Music Icon of the Decade
I. Sheebah
II. Ronald Mayinja
III. Radio and Weasel
IV. Navio
V. Mesach Ssemakula
VI. Juliana Kanyomozi
VII. Jose Chameleone
VIII. Iryn Namubiru
IX. Eddy Kenzo
X. David Lutalo
XI. Bobi Wine
XII. Bebe Cool
XIII. Geofrey Lutaaya