Check Out The Full List of The 5th Prestigious HiPipo Music Awards Nominations #HMA2017

It has been a great week for music! The nominations for the 5th prestigious HiPipo Music Awards (#HMA2017) were this week released from Monday 5th December to Friday 9th December.

A total of 35 categories were released including four special categories namely; Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012/2016), Music Icon of the Decade (Uganda: 2006-2016), HiPipo Video Trailblazer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. The other categories include East Africa Best Video, East Africa Super Hit, Song of the Year from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan. The nomination list is then completed with Uganda’s best performers as selected from different music genres and styles.

Sheebah Karungi, who has undoubtedly had an exceptional music year sealed with a massive album launch on 2nd December, lived up to the billing, with 11 nominations including Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Album of the Year among others.

The other top nominees include Ziza Bafana, Radio and Weasel, David Lutalo, Bebe Cool and Eddy Kenzo with each having at-least 5 nominations.

Under the theme ‘The Fans Decide’, the 5th HiPipo Music Awards have the most deserving nominees from across the different music fields, styles and audiences. The nominations were based on nomination forms as submitted by different stakeholders, music circulation, song quality and unique success.

“We are here again. After several months of serious research, stakeholders’ engagement and intense consultation, we are excited to unveil the nominees for the 5th edition of HiPipo Music Awards. The nominees are a clear reflection of the dynamism and difference in this year’s music. We congratulate all the nominees,” Innocent Kawooya, the CEO of HiPipo noted after releasing the nominations.

He added: “It is now the time for the fans to vote for the overall winners. This year we have website, sms and social media voting. Each of these voting avenues will contribute a percentage to the overall winners. It is important to note that the Awards keep growing and now covering the whole of Africa. While the Awards are in their 5th year, HiPipo is celebrating 10 years. The past decade has seen us innovate and develop the music industry. As HiPipo, we are committed to continue with developing the music industry even amidst several challenges.”

This year’s HiPipo Music Awards nomination process received over 30,000 nomination forms filled and submitted by Fans, Musicians, Promoters and Media. The songs eligible for nominations were those with either audio or video or both released between 1st November 2015 and 1st November 2016.

As per the Awards theme – the Fans Decide, voting kicked off this week on Social Media and Website while SMS and WhatsApp voting via mobile number +256773248282 will start on Monday 12th December. On SMS and WhatsApp, fans will vote through submitting Award Category and preferred Artiste or song e.g. “#HMA2017 #HiPipoArtistOfTheYear #NomineeName”. Normal SMS and data rates apply. The voting exercise will continue till 4th February 2017.

HiPipo and her partners will present the Awards on 4th February 2017. Complete event details will be communicated at the most appropriate time.

HiPipo Music Awards: The Fans Decide!

BTGOG.

Full Nomination List

1) East Africa Super Hit i. Agatako by Dj Puis & Jose Chameleone ii. Kamatia by Navy Kenzo iii. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny iv. Shoulder Back by Redsan v. Unconditional Bae by Sauti Sol Ft Alikiba vi. Zigo Remix by AY feat. Diamond Platnumz 2) East Africa Best Video i. African Gal by Bebe Cool ii. Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi iii. Kuliko Jana by Sauti Sol Ft RedFourth Chorus iv. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rayvanny v. Utanipenda by Diamond Platnumz 3) Song of the Year: Kenya i. Give It To Me by Akothee Ft Mr. Flavour ii. No Woman No Party by The Kansoul iii. Papa by King Kaka Ft. Elani iv. Shoulder Back by Redsan v. Sirudi by Elani and Jaguar vi. Tenda Wema by Ringtone ft. Christina Shusho vii. Unconditionally Bae by Sauti Sol and Alikiba 4) Song of the Year: Tanzania i. Aiyola by Harmonize ii. Aje by Alikiba iii. Kajiandae by Ommy Dimpoz X Alikiba iv. Kamatia by Navy Kenzo v. Niroge by Vanessa Mdee vi. Salome by Diamond Platnumz Ft Rayvanny vii. Su by Yamoto Band Feat Ruby viii. Zigo Remix by Ay ft. Diamond Platnumz 5) Song of The Year: Rwanda i. Agatako by DJ Pius Ft. Jose Chameleone ii. Habibi by The Ben iii. Indoro by Charly & Nina Feat Big Fizzo iv. Ko Nashize by Butera Knowless v. Only You by Ben Kayiranga Ft The Ben vi. Rwanda by Urban Boys vii. Turaberanye by Bruce Melodie 6) Song of the Year: South Sudan i. Zaman Towil by WJ the King ii. Sambala by MB Law and Rhapsody Ft Radio & Weasel iii. Juba Karabu by Mr. Lengs iv. It’s you by Neetah baby v. Dula Nga Ya by Kawaja Revolution. vi. Ana Gaid by Crazy fox 7) Artist of the Year i. Ziza Bafana ii. Winnie Nwagi iii. Sheebah Karungi iv. Radio and Weasel v. Eddy Kenzo vi. David Lutalo vii. Bebe Cool 8) Best Male Artist i. Ziza Bafana ii. Navio iii. Eddy Kenzo iv. David Lutalo v. Bobi Wine vi. Bebe Cool 9) Best Female Artist i. Irene Ntale ii. Mary Bata iii. Rema Namakula iv. Sheebah Karungi v. Stecia Mayanja vi. Winnie Nwagi 10) Best Music Group i. B2C ii. City Rock Entertainment iii. Da New Eagles iv. Pine Avenue5 v. Radio & Weasel vi. Viva Stars 11) Best Breakthrough Artist i. B2C ii. Carol Nantongo iii. Ceaserous iv. Ffeffe Buusi v. Jovan Luzinda vi. Roden Y 12) Album of the Year i. Nva Kampala by A Pass ii. The Chosen Album by Navio iii. Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi iv. Sidda Mukyaalo by Young Cardamom & HAB v. Zero to Hero by Eddy Kenzo 13) Video of the Year i. #1 Spice by Young Cardamom & HAB ii. African Gal by Bebe Cool iii. Crying by Sauti Ya Africa iv. Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi v. Speed by Juju vi. Viva Africa by Eddy Kenzo 14) Song of the Year (Uganda) i. Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana ii. Nkwatako by Sheebah iii. Njogereza by Navio iv. Mwana Gwe by King Saha v. Musawo by Winnie Nwagi vi. Kabulengane by Bebe Cool 15) Best Audio Producer I. Danz Kumapeesa II. Diggy Baur III. Dr Fizzo IV. Nessim V. Paddyman VI. Yaled 16) Best Video Producer i. DFH Uganda (Dir. Cyril Ducottet) ii. Grate Make Films (Dr. Pest) iii. Jahlive Films (Dr. Frank Jah) iv. NG Filmz UG (Dr. Nolton) v. Savy Films (Dr. Sasha Vybs) 17) Best Song Writer i. Dokta Brain ii. John Kay iii. Moses Radio iv. Nince Henry v. Rafiki vi. Unique 18) Best Hip Hop Song i. Batuwulira by BigTril ft. Fille ii. Bukokolo by Mulekwa Nampeera iii. Eh Mama by Mith ft. Maro iv. Nduulu by Victor Kamenyo v. Nsekula by Feffe Bussi and Sheebah vi. Sala Puleesa by Mun G vii. Tunyumize by Gravity Omutujju 19) Best RnB Song i. Addicted by Maro Ft Iryn Namubiru ii. I Do by Diana Nalubega iii. Kidomoole by Hindu Asha iv. Kyewankola by Fille & Ray Signature v. Nawe by Clarissa Nabulime vi. Nsikatila by Undercover brothers 20) Best Ragga Dancehall Song i. Emotoka by Lil Pazo ii. Farma (Farmer) Remix by Ykee Benda And Sheebah Karungi iii. Ki Ekiganye by Bebe Cool iv. Still Standing by Cindy Sanyu v. Tuli Kuki by Spice Diana vi. Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana vii. Walk To Work by Nutty Nathan 21) Best Reggae Song i. African Gal by Bebe Cool ii. Mariana by A Pass iii. Namagembe by Maddox Semanda iv. You are Mine by Nubian Li & Katera Afrika v. 22) Best Religious Song i. Abikwasaganya by Coopy Bly ii. Ani by Levixone iii. Gwensinza by Sarah Musayimuto iv. Happy by Exodus v. Omusiibi by Swahaba Kasumba vi. Talemwa by Maureen Nantume and Pastor Bugembe vii. Sinze Ninja by Naira Ali 23) Best Band Song i. Alintwala by Stecia Mayanja ii. Embosera by Jovan Luzinda iii. Nantale by Chris Evans iv. Oliwa Mukisa by Stabua Natooro v. Onsaanuula by David Lutalo vi. Sembera by Mary Bata 24) Best Folk Song i. Mayumba Kumi by Jackie Kizito ii. Njogereza by Navio iii. Omulangadu by Gibson Fitting & Angella Kirabo iv. So Nice by David Lutalo v. Tindi Tindirio by Kapalaga Baibe vi. Africa by Henry Tigan Ft. Kian Banks 25) Best Zouk Song i. Ddagala by Eddy Kenzo ii. Omusawo by Winnie Nwagi iii. Ontuuka by Carol Nantongo & Dr Hilderman iv. Same Way by Geosteady And Lydia Jazmine v. Sembera by Irene Ntale vi. Sibookya by Princess Amiirah vii. Sibyamukisa by Rema Namakula 26) Best Afrobeat Song i. Agatako by Deejay Pius And Dr Jose Chameleone ii. Aidah by Bobi Wine iii. Akalulu by Ziza Bafana iv. Mwana Gwe by King Saha v. Mwana Wabandi by Radio and Weasel vi. Ndiwamululu by Geo Steady vii. Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi viii. Number Emu Kabako by Roden Y 27) Best Afropop Song i. Dangerous by Ceaserous ii. Kaazi Yetu by Afande OJ & Afande Miah iii. Kabulengane by Bebe Cool iv. Nazaala by Lily Kadima v. Nkuziniremu by Big Eye vi. Omulembe Guno by Aziz Azion and Sheebah Karungi 28) Best DJ i. B2K Selector ii. Deejay Crim iii. DJ Baby Love iv. Dj Crisio v. Dj Hearts vi. Dj Mark vii. Dj Shiru viii. Dj Slick Stuart & Dj Roja ix. Selector Jay. 29) Best Regional Song i. Ngom Ukelu by Bush Boy ii. Professor by Carol Kay iii. Kyakwera by Penny Patra Ft. Master J iv. Obulimi by Shine Omukiga v. Ninkwesiga by Ray G Rhiganz vi. SeNiyo Uffura by Kmas vii. Leb Luo Kur by Okeng Born Town Ft Professa Big Wokos viii. Sekamu by Jessy Nector ix. Calo Fire by Tembo Hudson x. Batugeya by T Jay Ft. Juicy Landy xi. Nalaarila by Omukajanga Jose MC Da Virus and Sarah Ntuule xii. I love You by Candy Beibe xiii. Imito Gwaka by Pretty B Ft OJ Maxwell 30) Must Watch Talent (Commendation Certificate) I. Aidan Queen II. Allan Hendrick III. Byaxy IV. Da Agent V. Danra De Leader VI. Dickson Effekt VII. Hot Kawa VIII. Jayman and T-Paul IX. Joe Bbosa X. Kent & Flosso Voltage Music XI. KizAza XII. Lilian Fatta XIII. Minayo XIV. Shidy Style XV. Topic Kasente XVI. Karama 31) Commended A-Cappella Group (Commendation Certificate) I. Canaan Gents II. Cape Brothers III. For HIM IV. His Grace V. Jehovah Shalom VI. Melody Gents VII. The Harmonics 32) Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012-2016) I. Anselmo Ralph II. Bebe Cool III. Cassper Nyovest IV. Diamond Platnumz V. DJ Arafat VI. Eddy Kenzo VII. Fally Ipupa VIII. Radio and Weasel IX. Sarkodie X. Sauti Sol XI. Toofan XII. Wizkid 33) Music Icon of the Decade I. Sheebah II. Ronald Mayinja III. Radio and Weasel IV. Navio V. Mesach Ssemakula VI. Juliana Kanyomozi VII. Jose Chameleone VIII. Iryn Namubiru IX. Eddy Kenzo X. David Lutalo XI. Bobi Wine XII. Bebe Cool XIII. Geofrey Lutaaya

