KASESE KILLINGS: Brig. Elwelu Must Be Prosecuted In General Court Martial or President Museveni Owns the Blame

KASESE, Uganda: After the horrifying UPDF attack on the palace of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu palace and the inhuman arrest and detention of the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, a lot of talk, most of it idle though, has done the rounds.

As the weeks go by, it seems this issue is going to evaporate without a conclusive solution. Everything seems to be running in circles. Of course there are rumors that the Ugandan President quickly justified the attack that claimed over a hundred people, without even getting a conclusive report about the Kasese killings.

If it is true that he indeed justified the murders, then our lovely President seems to be getting out of touch with realities in the country. Otherwise the best thing that he should have done first was to commiserate with the bereaved families that lost their dear ones.

Therefore, coming out to justify the attacks is not only insensitive but practically unpatriotic on the part of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. A statesman cannot just justify the perishing of his countrymen and women unless they have gone through a judicial process.

But the indiscriminate killings of these people was totally uncalled for, even if there was some degree of provocation from the royal guards-as the propaganda machinery is spinning around. We all know that the UPDF metamorphosed from a guerilla outfit into a professional army. If such a thing had happened before the professionalization process of the NRA then we could have had a different perspective about the whole saga.

But today, we boast of having a Uganda Peoples Defense Force – please mark the words ‘Peoples Defense Force’ with emphasis, which has duly undergone a serious professionalization process with highly trained officers and men bombing citizens armed with arrows and spears from an enclosed palace!

Even an amateur in military matters can see that what should have been done to these royal guards mostly armed with rudimentary weapons was to encircle them into submission. In 1985 the then rebel NRA group led by Gen Salim Saleh encircled Masaka Kasajjagirwa barracks until it surrendered. Was Salim Saleh a military genius to do this?

IF a 25 year old Salim Saleh, who was not generally trained in a big military academy could use simple logic to defeat a military installation packed with over 1000 troops without wasting a lot of ammunition, what can we say about Brigadier General Peter Elwelu, a product of top military academies?

Who takes the blame for the oversight?

At the moment, President Museveni seems to be taking the whole brunt of the blame for the saga. He is quoted as having told UPDF High Command members who reportedly sat at State House Entebbe that King Mumbere rejected orders to disarm, disband and surrender the royal guards, thus justifying the assault on the palace on Sunday, 27th November 2016.

Does this call for mass bombing and shooting of a whopping 116 people? The President can justify the attacks but he simply needs to look at the national interest in this case.

Although Parliament has instituted a committee to probe the incident, I think the man to answer for this is none but Brigadier Peter Elwelu. When you are given orders, they must be executed in accordance with respect to human rights.

In my view, I think, much as the Brigadier was executing orders from the Commander in Chief, it’s obvious that he grossly abused those orders and used disproportionate force. If orders were given to retrieve some stubborn royal guards, he should have done it cautiously with the principle of defending Ugandan citizens (as the motto of the Forces suggest) in mind.

Take note that when President Obote (RIP), sent Colonel Iddi Amin (RIEP) to attack the Kabaka palace in 1966, he reached the scene and first called his CiC (Obote) for authorization to bomb. This seems to show why the number of casualties in the Kasese palace attacks far outweighs the number of deaths in the Mengo palace attacks by Amin.

Therefore the only way out of this matter is to prosecute Brigadier Peter Elwelu in the court martial because he was the man on the ground at that moment. If he is not prosecuted, then the blood of the over hundred Ugandans will keep smeared in President Museveni‘s hands. I rest my case…

