Kooki Minister: Reinstallation of Cultural Institutions was Solely for Development and Moral Correction

RAKAI, Uganda: The spokesperson of Kooki and Information minister Stanley Ndawula has revealed that the essence of the government’s reinstallation of cultural institutions was another way of developing its people, not creating divisionism.

This message was aired to residents of Kagamba subcounty at the beginning of the week when he met hundreds of people at Kasankala play ground in Kagamba. Ndawula said there’s no need for people to hate one another simply because of having a difference in their ancestoral roots.

“We only have to cooperate so that we can easily lift our standards of living.” He added that those people against development will always preach words of doom and separation amongst individuals. Ndawula was accompanied by the miniter of Culture Dickson Ssebyala and the Lands Minister Isa Muwanga Kisolo who gave inspirational messages to the crowds.

Ssebyala narrated a brief history about Kooki which was liked by the audience as they seemed not to have heard it before. Baker Kiyimba a resident of Kasankala called for more lectures about Kooki so that this information sticks into people’s minds other than being blindfolded.

Different youths and women groups that had been formed by the locals were supervised by the ministers as they received career guidance on how to transform themselves. Nezikookolima Youth group located in Kizira village had saved over shs 9million and Ndawula urged the rest to take it as an example.

“In fact even if one is to lend a hand, they will choose Nezikookolima group because it is ambitious” explained Ndawula. Ndawula is also a patron to Kooki Bumu Development Association (KOBUDA) which is aimed at developing and instilling morals among Bakooki people.

He went ahead and launched KOBUDA executive committees in Kagamba as he urged people to work collectively. The LCIII Chairperson of Kagamba Subcounty Richard Ssejjumwa appreciated Kamuswaga’s work in Kooki and requested for an improvement in Education especially in the remote areas.

“His Royal Highness has tried all possible ways of developing his people and for that reason we are so much pleasured. However let him also focus on improving the education standards of our children,” requested Ssejjumwa.

He said there have been many school dropouts who have ended up having early marriages. As a result some have acquired STDs hence putting their lives at a great risk.

Projects such as poultry, piggery, animal farming and crop growing have been initiated in Kagamba by some active groups though a bit of technical skill lacks among the ambitious farmers.

One of the poultry groups lacked money to feed its layers that had only a month to begin dropping eggs. Ndawula offered the Shs450, 000 to the group which gave them a great boost.

He also supported other groups financially and urged them to work hard for they will be paid by the work of their hands. Ndawula further promised to bring in technical people to assist in delivering technical skills to be used in improving their work.

The function ended with a football match between Kasankala FC and Kimuli FC. The ministers also promised to support any games and sports activities so that several talents are improved especially in the young generation.



