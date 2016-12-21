The Museveni-Amama War that Wasn’t: How the Mafia Made Billions from the Hoax Presidential Bid

KAMPALA, Uganda: For the last thirty years he has ruled Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lost friends in three ways…There are those he lost to death – like the late Fred Rwigyema, Col. Sserwanga Lwanga, James Wapakabulo, Brigadier Noble Mayombo and others.

Then there are those he has lost due to irreconcilable political differences who include among others; Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, Kiiza Besigye, Eriya Kategaya, Amanya Mushega. Those in the third category are the ones he lost due to the work of the mafia group that concoct political differences to make sure that he part with them.

Among the friends he lost due to the Mafia works was the suave John Patrick Amama Mbabazi aka JPAM who had been the chief architect and strategist of the NRM party. JPAM was the self-made relevant man because of the way he managed to craft the policies that transited the NRM from a guerilla organization to a full-fledged national Political Party.

He was the man whose ideas would be incorporated into the NRM manifesto for the 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011 elections. He was the legal brain of the NRM party who would deal with all matters of litigation (he stopped Gen David Sejusa ‘Tinyefunza’ from retiring from the army in a very rigorous court case in the 1990s and handled the 2001 and 2006 presidential petitions)

He dealt with the identification of cadres who would later be appointed as ministers, RDCs and heads of different government agencies and authorities. In short, Amama was the man who fixed all the missing points in Museveni’s puzzle, no wonder the Ugandan media had regarded him as a super minister.

The Turning Point

And because of the overwhelming powers he wielded, a small clique started a project to kick JPAM out of the corridors of power. This mafia clique managed to come up with so many scandals to undermine him. Some of the well-known scandals included the Temangalo land saga, the oil bribery saga, the CHOGM funds saga and others.

But all these scandals never affected President Museveni’s trust in JPAM. In fact rather than believe in the conspiracy theories of the mafia group, president Museveni defended Amama Mbabazi on the Temangalo scum, the oil bribery scum and others.

But when the mafia clique realized that Museveni did not believe in their plots, they cooked up the damaging version that implicated Amama in a presidential bid. They made sure that it becomes believable in the country.

They managed to sell it to the Ugandan media and it gained momentum during the run up to the 2016 elections. During the NRM delegates’ conference in Kyankwanzi some sections of the MPs forced Amama to declare his ambitions. But he stuck to his guns saying that he had no ambitions to contest against President Museveni.

At that moment a young lady MP came up with the Kyankwanzi resolution that endorsed Museveni as the sole NRM candidate for the 2016 presidential elections. Amama got stuck in there, trying to convince his fiend that he was not having presidential ambitions by even signing the Kyankwanzi sole candidate resolution.

But the fire in the media hinting at the Amama presidential bid was too hot to be ignored. What took him off the feet was his wife Jacqueline who was the chairperson of the NRM women’s league. She dived into the deep end without knowing what game was going on behind the scenes and she made some reckless, irreversible statements.

The mafia clique was happy with what Jacqueline was doing because it convinced the president that indeed JPAM was plotting something nasty. The mafia got the opportunity of wining the critical battle of taking away Amama from the center of power by using Jacqueline and some of her close family members’ utterances as proof. Do you remember the Kayunga recordings that were played out by Gen Kale Kayihura?

So to enforce the Kyankwanzi resolution, the mafia convinced Museveni to sack Amama as NRM Party’s Secretary General. From then on the conflict escalated and JPAM was sacked as the country’s Prime Minister as well.

Amama’s Last Card

After getting pushed out, Amama obviously had no choice but to declare what the mafia wanted. His presidential ambitions. But prior to that, he knew that by declaring his ambitions, he would be playing into the hands of the mafia group that falsely accused him of building a power base from within.

So His last card against the mafia was simply NOT to announce the Mafia’s much needed power ambitions. In fact he knew that if he doesn’t declare, the president will simply lose trust in the mafia clique and probably reinstate him. Nevertheless, the issue was getting out of his hands with time, as more ‘potential’ Ugandans continued urging him to go get the first seat.

When Amama refused to declare his presidential ambitions, the mafia group got jittery as they feared that president Museveni would realize that they had set him up to sack JPAM for their own selfish ambitions.

The ‘Poor Youth’ Strategy

So the mafia group moved quickly and formed a group of young people called the NRM poor youth and tasked them the assignment of imposing presidential ambitions on Amama. In fact Amama did warn president Museveni that he should desist from listening to the ‘fortune hunters.’ At first Amama didn’t fall for the trick but kept on playing a WAITING GAME assuring them that he belonged to the NRM.

But the ‘poor’ youths managed to generate national consensus for Amama to contest for the presidency. Some of them even knelt down at his Kololo home for him to declare his bid. The mafia had calculated that if Museveni hears about Amama’s presidential candidature, he will panic and believe in whatever else they tell him.

It seems Amama was aware at first and kept on postponing and dilly-dallying, thus putting the mafia at risk of losing credibility before the president. But all of a sudden Amama started getting close to the trap and eventually fell for the trick when he finally declared his presidential bid.

That day, the mafia group members that had trapped him into the presidential project held a series of parties at Serena and Sheraton hotels in jubilation. They knew that the president was now in their armpits. They soon started extorting money from the unsuspecting president

Soon they told the president that since Amama was a social media savvy candidate, they needed to create a group that would counter him on the social media. So they told the president that the social media group required UGX5Bn to work effectively.

The then Press Secretary to the president, Tamale Mirundi refused to endorse the idea by reasoning that the social media group was a quack. But the mafia group quickly convinced the president to sack Tamale Mirundi as well, before he could warn him about it – this, he did very willingly.

During all that time, the mafia group was intelligent enough to inflate the Amama candidature to the president. In return the president was forced to release funds to the mafia clique rather than to the NRM Secretariat.

So while the original mobilizers of the NRM were grassing in poverty, the mafia clique was amassing wealth of bigger proportions. Meanwhile, when the deal worked out, the NRM ‘Poor’ youth went back to their original stations as staunch supporters of the president Museveni

By the end of the elections, poor Amama and a gullible Museveni had not realized that they had been set up by the mafia group. Today the president is beginning to realize the plot but it seems quite too late. He is beginning to realize that he made a mistake to believe in the mafia group.

Meanwhile, the mafia team has amassed so much wealth that they have bought most of the prime land in Kampala from the money they made out of Amama hoax presidential bid. The fortune made of Amama’s hoax presidential bid amounts to over UGX50Bn. Bottom line; don’t be surprised if you see JPAM bouncing back in a bigger position in Museveni’s camp.

