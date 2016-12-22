M7 Asked to Step Down in Honour of Fallen DP Secretary General as Party Declares Full Year of Mourning

LWENGO, Uganda: The Democratic Party has declared a full year of mourning their fallen Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga Birekerawo who succumbed to acute stroke. The impulsive declaration was made by the party’s President General Norbert Mao, during the burial of the late Nsubuga and his ancestral home at Ngereko in Lwengo district this afternoon.

Mao noted that although the office of the Secretary General plays vital roles in the operations of the party, they will keep it vacant in respect of the relentless works the deceased has rendered in his life time. “I have just learnt of individuals who are already yearning for the office, but I want to publically announce that the office is not yet available for any candidates. This declaration is not open to any discussions whatsoever until the agreed time,’ he noted.

According to the furious speaking DP President, the one year-long period will help them select an appropriate alternative, to take up the responsibility. “You have heard people eulogizing the Honorable Nsubuga as a man of great legacy, we cannot accept to replicate his repute with a candidate we have not thoroughly examined. While we mourn for a full year, his office will remain open as party conducts a search for a better replacement,” he added.

Whoever got a chance to address the mourners, including the clergy; described the late Nsubuga as a man of great humility, hardworking and of great devotion, which characters all people should emulate. In the same queue was former Democratic Party President, Doctor Paul Kawanga Ssemwogere, who used the occasion to challenge President Museveni to consider retiring from the state-power, as a symbol of respecting the values the late Nsubuga believed in.

Dr. Ssemwogere was responding to the President Museveni’s speech in which he described the deceased as peace loving person and a true nationalist, who always opted for dialogue as way of solving any sorts of misunderstanding. “We have heard people from different walks of life including the NRM party echoing the good characters of the late Honorable Nsubuga. If all appreciate the great ideas of our fallen Icon what then prevents us from leaving to those expectations,” he asked.

Dr. Ssemwogere’s profoundly directed his address to the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssenkandi, who represented President Museveni and the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, whom he challenged to work towards a peaceful transition of state-power as gift to honour Nsubuga.

“We don’t want to witness the ugly scenes currently happening in other African states, Uganda needs a peaceful change of leadership and review of policies of governance for the good of all of us. These are the principles the late Nsubuga has stood for during his life time,” he noted.

But in his address, the Vice president Edward Ssekandi tactfully avoided responding to any of the demands made by the DP ideologue and instead concentrated as singing praises about the late Nsubuga whom he described as his long-time comrade. The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in his message read by the Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, also extoled the deceased as an exemplary leader whose legacy ought to be preserved. Meanwhile, the Lwengo district Chairperson George Mutabaazi declared that the district had resolved to name 45km road to Lwengu, after Nsubuga to honour his great contribution to the community development.

About the late

The Late Mathias Nsubuga Birekerawo was born on November 26th 1956 to the late Vitali Wasswa and Matilda Mmeeme at Manja-Kiwangala village in Lwengo district. He graduated with a Degree in Certified Public Accountancy from Strathmore College of Kenya in 1984.

He was married to Janipher Akiiki in August 1983 and he is survived by eight children. Between 1987 and1997, he was chairperson of Makindu Growers before which, he was an accountant at Uganda Airlines in 1979-1986. He was a member of parliament for Bukoto South Constituency from 2006-2011, 2012-2015 and political assistant to Kampala mayor 1998-2005.

