Must Attend: This Is The Hottest New Year’s Party Going Down In Town, To Feature Uganda’s Best Dj slick Stuart and Dj Roja

This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday, giving a great opportunity for a night out followed by a Sunday for staying in bed recovering from all that drinking and dancing.

Trendz lounge Bugolobi’s New Year Rave party is the proggie.

The venue will be transformed into a modern mysterious disco arena, so organizers ask you to “get braced for a fantastical adventure to see out the year and usher in 2017.”

The party will mix smart, nautical and casual attires, creating one of the most outlandish club experiences to be found in the city.

Resident DJs Ace and Mark are on the decks, with special guest the Dynamic duo. Dj slick Stuart and Dj Roja and many more acts in support.

There will be. A colorful fireworks display that are meant to last for more than 5mimutes. The hang out is known to be the recent hangout for most classy campus girls.

Trendz lounge is located in Bugolobi just next to royal suits. Fred, manager insisted that fun will be paramount and security will be tight

