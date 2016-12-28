UNBELIEVABLE: FUFA Boss delivers very Distressing End of Year Speech, Says Cranes is not ready for 2017 AFCON

The good news is that Uganda Cranes qualified for the 2017 Gabon bound Afcon finals and the country is by far and large happy. The bad news however is that the team is not ready financially to travel to Gabon and take part in the final tournament next month.

This was revealed by FUFA boss Moses Magogo when he presented his end of 2016 speech to the local journalists this morning in Mengo the seat of football in the country.

Starting up training for the show that will happen in Gabon, Cranes was promised a lot of support from government and other well-wishers but has not trickled in according to Mengo sources.

This is a very sad story to the team that needs motivation financially and morally if they are to compete favorably with the rest of the continent.

First due to such financial woes, Cranes build-up match against hosts Gabon has been called-off. Traini9ng camps in Dubai and Tunisia have also been cancelled. This means Cranes won’t gauge their strengths until they get to the really tournament fixtures.

The team needs at worst two international build up matches. The head coach Milutin Sredejovic had originally planned for five.

Gabon and Libya were sought as good build-ups but scrapped. Remaining not firmly on the planned list are Tunisia, Slovakia and Cote D’Ivoire.

With such financial woes, these three games are also on the wire because the Government’s promise of at least Ug.shs 4.38 billion is not forth-coming.

“At this juncture, I call upon key stake holders from the corporate companies, National team sponsors and Government to rescue the call. Uganda Cranes need the monies as soon as possible for early and great preparations.” Magogo put sadly.

FUFA however remain positive on Uganda Cranes funding ahead of AFCON 2017 finals in Gabon with strong hopes that Government will respond in the affirmative.

Financially FUFA is broke but Magogo never stops to keep busy. He talks of 2015 and 2016 as very instrumental on the football field especially because he has been the man at the helm of administration of Football. “If the year 2015 was Golden for Uganda’s football, then 2016 has been Diamond” Moses Magogo.” He brags.

Magogo on the achievements says, “Cranes has qualified for AFCON for the first time in over 38 years. If we are a plane, I would say we are now on the runway ready for takeoff.”

