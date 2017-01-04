Azam Premier League Side KCCA FC and Sponsors StarTimes Pen Down Second Contract worth 3.2 Billion

Wednesday January 4, 2017, will go down into the annuals of league side Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club.

The 54 year old club the evening renewed their relationship with our title sponsor StarTimes, built on trust value and shared prosperity.

Effective July 1st 2017 StarTimes shall be the Shirt Sponsor and will also take over the naming rights of Philip Omondi Stadium, the home of KCCA FC for a sum of UGX.3,200,000,000 (Uganda Shillings Three Billion Two Hundred Million) and the stadium will be known as The StarTimes Stadium for the next four seasons.

StarTimes shall take on the naming rights of Philip Omondi Stadium and the new stadium will be known as The StarTimes Stadium effective 01st July 2017 for the next four seasons expiring on 30th June 2021. And will for the next four seasons be called the Star Times Stadium.

In the first season of the sponsorship, StarTimes shall pay to KCCA FC a sum of UGX 800,000,000 (Uganda Shillings Eight Hundred Million) only into four (04) equal payments.

The first installment of UGX 200,000,000 shall be paid on or before October 1st 2017, the second installment on or before January 1st 2018. The third installment will be paid on or before April, 1st 2018 and the fourth installment on or before July 1st 2018.

StarTimes shall host an exclusive KCCA FC Club TV at no cost on the Star Times Platform, the TV channel shall not be hosted by any other StarTimes competitors.

