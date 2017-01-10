Best Global Act: HiPipo Music Awards to Honor Michael Kiwanuka in recognition Of his ‘Love & Hate’ Album Success

The 5th prestigious HiPipo Music Awards will honor Michael Kiwanuka with the award of “Best Global Act” in recognition and celebration of his ‘Love & Hate’ album success and musical accomplishments since his 2012 debut album “Home Again”.

Michael Kiwanuka’s sophomore album Love & Hate debuted at No. 1 in the UK in 2016 staying ahead of Adele’s 25. His debut album “Home Again” reached No. 4 in the U.K. in 2012.

Michael Samuel Kiwanuka is a British soul musician who is a son of Ugandan parents. In January 2012, he won the BBC’s Sound of 2012 poll and swiftly sold 700,000 copies of Home Again, and was nominated for a Mercury music prize in 2012 and 2016.

‘Love & Hate’, the second album from Michael Kiwanuka, was released in July 2016 on Polydor Records. The number one album was produced by Danger Mouse, Inflo and The Bees’ Paul Butler and was recorded in London, Los Angeles and the Isle of Wight. It includes the singles ‘Black Man in a White World’ and ‘Love & Hate’. ‘Bold and electrifying modern soul music. A commanding performance of compel-ling, resonant songs.’

Commenting about this special award, Innocent Kawooya CEO HiPipo noted that “Michael has been selling Ugandan and African talent to the world and lighting a candle for the Ugandan and African musicians in the UK and across the globe with special features and nominations on the BBC sound of poll and BBC Music Awards. As thus HiPipo Music Awards will celebrate Michael Kiwanuka with the “Best Global Act” Award that will be presented during the awards night on 4th February 2017 at Kampala Serena hotel”

The prestigious HiPipo Music Awards have since 2012 been an annual extravaganza organized by HiPipo, to celebrate, promote and recognize music excellence in Uganda, East Africa and whole of Africa.

HiPipo and her partners will present the 5th prestigious HiPipo Music Awards (#HMA2017) winners on Saturday 4th February 2017 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

A total of 35 categories nominees were earlier released including special categories namely; Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012/2016), Music Icon of the Decade (Uganda: 2006-2016), HiPipo Video Trailblazer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. The other categories include East Africa Best Video, East Africa Super Hit, Song of the Year from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.

