DEAL GAGGED: Sexy Diva Juliana Kanyomozi Stays Partnership with Swangz Avenue over Dismal Management

Word coming in from the corridors of Swangz Avenue, is that the sexy singer Juliana Kanyomozi has shockingly cut her management deal with Swangz Avenue Label that is owned by Julius Kyazze.

According to ‘a very’ reliable source, Juliana who has for the past year been under the label, had initially agreed with them to revamp her career, with top notch bookings and a concert plus album release last year under the stewardess of their chosen manager one Ndawula, a dream that did not come to pass.

It is after the saddening demining of her then quest that the singer has decided to opt out of the venture.

It should be noted that with the likes of high riding Irena Ntale and Winnie Nakanwagi aka Nwagi under the same label, it must have been quite a hustle to tussle with the Juliana project as the other two were self-selling compared to her.

We are told that when the news broke to Julius, he was crest fallen but has vowed not to let Juliana go without a fight.

Watch this space.

