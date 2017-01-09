ECOBankMujjeTulumbe! Here’s Why Uganda Cranes Needs Your Support and Prayers More Than Before #AFCON2017

In virtually every briefing to his players, Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovich tasks them to focus on the forth coming soccer tournament but the sad news, the boys are surviving on a shoe string budget.

Despite the situation in the camp, the newly crowned GLO CAF best team of the year, Uganda Cranes overcame Slovakia 3-1 in an sensational international friendly match held at the Armed Forces Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.

The Pan African Bank, Ecobank in response, has kicked off a campaign dubbed #ECOBankMujjeTulumbe collecting funds for the Uganda Cranes ahead of the most prestigious soccer tournament on the continent, calling upon all Ugandans and well-wishers to support the boys.

“It is disappointing to see teams like Zimbabwe were send off with $3.1 million or Ivory coast with a $6 million budget, The Uganda Cranes (with no officially sendoff) need UGX 6B for the tournament but government and some sponsors are still reluctant to fulfil their promise”. Kennedy Mbayo Ecobank’s head of Public Relations

Speaking to journalists Abel Nyanga, head of finance at the Ecobank asked all Ugandans to give whatever they can to ensure the team is well facilitated. He said ideally sh6 billion is needed, but insisted that this rate, anything is important for the team.

Contributions from the public can be made through mobile money platforms. If you are on MTN dial *235# on or send to *185# on Airtel and use the business number 900088. Alternatively you can swing by any Eco Bank Branch and deposit your contribution on special Cranes contribution deposit receipt Account number 0069106105476001.

