Gen. Kayihura Kicks Top Senior Detective Kototyo out of Office for Failure to Willingly Retire over Age

KAMPALA, Uganda; It had to take the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura to remind William Wilber Kototyo of his age before the Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) could remember to bow out of office.

The Investigator however gathers that the officer had used his contacts in Public Service to renew his contract though his retirement had matured on August 8th 2016. “Records available in your file indicate that you were born on 8th August 1956. This means that you clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on 8th August 2016,” Kayihura labored to remind Kototyo.

Hitherto the Commissioner in Charge of Serious Crimes Desk, Kototyo had earlier dust-binned the letter from the Human Resource Department asking him to hand over office and this is what prompted Kayihura’s directive. Accordingly, you were required to hand over office and all the government property in your possession,” reminds Kayihura.

Believed to have handed over office two days ago, Kototyo has handled quite a number of cases some of which, saw him stepping on several junior detectives’ toes and hence, the reported silent celebrations at the Kibuli based Crime Investigations and Intelligence Directorate (CIID).

One of such cases is of Uganda Red Cross Society where he was investigating corruption and embezzlement charges against suspects Khalid Ssimbwa and a Director, a one Nakata. Nakata and Ssimbwa had reportedly come up with formation of Musalaba Nyekundu, a ‘sister’ organization to Red Cross through which, they swindled funds vide procurements.

It is believed that along the way, Kototyo seemed to lose interest in the case yet with little success in convincing his detectives to follow suit. The same pursued the matter to its conclusive end, successfully pinning Nakata and Ssimbwa before the later nearly assaulted Kototyo for failure to ‘protect’ her. This scenario left bad blood between him and the detectives.

Another case is where shrewd Ugandans robbed a South Sudanese of USD1.5M via Equity Bank. Along the way, Kototyo is said to have lost interest again before defiant detectives pursued the same and managed to recover part of the money. This created more bad blood between him and the detectives and deferent levels.

In a dossier before our desk and believed to have been authored by colleagues, Kototyo is accused of several investigations’ mishaps though we could not verify the same before this report. Before his ‘forced’ retirement, Kototyo had served in several sensitive department, Lands Protection inclusive.

