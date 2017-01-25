GROWING CHAMPIONS: iHoops Academy Dedicate Energies to Create Future Basketball Stars

Many children at a tender age would rather go for a doll but when ‘iHoops Basketball Academy’ called them; they ran faster to the Basketball courts than to the kids’ shops for shopping dolls. And, they are learning the game at the fastest rate thanks to their coaches.

iHoops academy dedicate time and energies on creating local Basketball future Stars.

As basketball coach, Mandy Jurun believes a star or champion is nurtured at a young stage. If you gave a child proper training in skills when young, certainly you know a champion is being created.

“Look at that one. He is a young tall guy but his height may mean nothing without the proper skilling and preparation for the game.” Coach Mandy told the Investigatorsport during one of his training sessions at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

At Lugogo Mandy and other basketball coaches will be training small children between the ages of seven to sixteen throughout the holiday.

With an appealing theme, “Growing Champions, ‘I Hoops Basketball Academy’ does introduce, prepare, train and skill the children for future in the sport.

‘iHoops Basketball Academy’, bankrolled by the NBL side City Oilers is a Sports Academy with quality instruction in all aspects of Basketball with an emphasis on fundamentals and skills development

On their third day of camping on Wednesday morning, the children were full of energy and hope that even if you served a very delicious breakfast meal or a beautiful teddy, none would heed to your call.

The children have to only convince their parents to give them only ten thousand (10,000) Uganda shillings daily as facilitation for the smooth running of the camp that will run throughout this summer holiday.

