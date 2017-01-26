I’M NOT YOUR SERVANT: President Museveni is Beginning to Sound as Arrogant as Mao and Stalin

During the 31 anniversary celebrations held in Masindi earlier today, the chief celebrant of the occasion, President Yoweri Museveni embarrassed his audience when he emphasized that he was not a servant of Ugandans but a freedom fighter slaving for himself and his values.

While the audience had endeavored to clap at the critical statements he had labored to make in his speech , this time the audience failed to gather the courage to clap at this “am not your servant’ statement.

Many of the people in the audience were seen shaking their heads in utter embarrassment as a visibly resolute Museveni went on to qualify his point that he was a fighter of his own values and not a servant of the citizens, a predisposition which had been associated with him for very many years.

During the earlier years of his reign, president Museveni had managed to conceal his arrogance by insisting that leaders were servants of the people and not the other way round.

He had also managed to exude all-round humility by emphasizing frugality (which he demonstrated practically by buying a cheap bed at Kawempe and taking tea in a locally made Tumpeco cup)

He used to portray himself as a very humble leader who was at the service of his people.

His latest statement is therefore at variance with his original values.

In fact it’s not only at variance with his own original values, but also a contradiction to the principles of patriotism which emphasize service and love for the country first and yourself second.

President Museveni has always preached that he despised Ugandans who don’t love their country but are obsessed with their own selves.

It’s therefore embarrassing that he is the same man now publicly stating that he is working for himself.

How can a freedom fighter work for himself?

Freedom fighters all-over the world emphasizes selfless service to the people. A man like Nelson Mandela who sacrificed his freedom for 27 years for the sake of his people, cannot endorse president Museveni’s statement.

In fact, if Museveni had made the statement in a bigger global forum, he would have faced a serious protest. How can a freedom fighter claim to fight for himself?

Men like Mahatma Ghandi are revered and praised in India because of the selfless dedication to their people.

Ghandi gave up everything to make India a free and independent country. Mahatma was a believer in non-violence and a man with very strong morals and values. His countless contributions to the country includes his efforts towards easing poverty, expanding women rights among others.

If it wasn’t for this old man, India would have continued to live under colonial rule for at least a few more years now wonder he stil occupies a slot on the Indian currency because of selfless contribution to his people.

These days president Museveni more like Mao Zedong who resorted to making arrogant statements when his polices were not working out.

Mao’s “great leap forward” which meant that China’s economy will completely be dependent on Farming alone killed around 40 million people, because of the transformation of the People from Industry to the Farming lands. In the regime of Mao, due to the extensive farming, a big famine aroused thereby killing 13 million people, which Mao explained as “Half the people have to die, for half the people to thrive”

With that statement, Mao’s revolutionary credentials were watered down.

Similarly, for Museveni who sacrificed his life for very many years fighting dictatorships around the region, his statement waters-down his credentials as a freedom fighter

They rather portray him as a man who risked fighting for his own selfish interests.

Yet he (m7) is the same man who despised career politicians who looked at what they were getting out of the politics rather than looking at using it as a vehicle for serving the people.

Perhaps having been in power for the last three decades with more five years to follow has compromised his sense of perspective about issues.

The way he has managed to easily dominate political space with no credible challenger has made him insensitive. That practically explains why he makes statements without thinking them over.

But he if he doesn’t restrain himself from making such reckless statements, he will also start making reckless decisions which will bring down his government.

At worst, he will continue to lose the goodwill of the people who have always believed that he indeed fought for them and not himself.

The Author Fred Daka Kamwada Is A Ugandan Journalist And A Blogger

