FULL-TIME: Algeria 2:2 Zimbabwe -Riyad Mahrez Scores Twice to Rescue Algeria #CAN2017

The fans must be pleased with the show they have seen on the pitch today. There was no chance to get bored as the game was very attractive. Let’s hope the players won’t lose their passion and determination in the future matches.

Algeria were the better team in today’s clash. The home team tried to prevail using combination football unlike the away players who attempted to beat the opposition’s defence using mostly counter-attacks.

Algeria are one of the tournament favourites, as they arrived in Gabon with with a squad brimming with talent. But Zimbabwe are boasting a few top players as well, and will be looking to cause an upset today.

Full Time Score: Zimbabwe 2 Algeria 2

TEAMS

Algeria: M’Bolhi, Belkhither, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ghoulam, Guedioura, Bentaleb, Mahrez, Brahimi, Soudani, Slimani.

Zimbabwe: Mkuruva, Zvirekwi, Nhamoinesu, Bhasera, Muroiwa, Mahachi, Katsande, Billiat, Phiri, Mushekwi, Musona.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug