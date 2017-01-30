Makerere College School’s Obote Jonathan Crowned MVP at Victoria University Soccerfest 2017

Victoria University Kampala alongside FESFA (Federation of Students Football Association) a body that aims to promote love for local football among teenagers and Soccannet Uganda in bid to build sports in the country started with a sports gala where vacists from different schools within Kampala competed in a whole day’s soccer competition held at Victoria University Sports grounds at Kampala Parents School.

The schools that participated included St. Mary’s College Kisubi, Kings College Budo, Turkish Light Academy, Greenhill Academy, Makerere College school, St.Henry’s College Kitovu and Uganda Marty’s Secondary School Namugongo and the whole star team that had a combination of players from different schools.

Winners of the day who walked away with a Cash Prize of UGX 300,000/ was Makerere College School and other Victors included; Most Valuable Player (MVP): Obote Jonathan from Makerere College School Golden Boot award: Nasser Kagimu from Turkish Light Academy

All the teams had a briefing from Victoria University Marketing personnel Masesa Lawrence and Interim Coach former Uganda Cranes Midfielder Nisteroy Kizito, on the upcoming Vacists sports clinic that will be launched in mid-February.

The day ended with Jubilations’ from excited students and players.

