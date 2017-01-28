Is Museveni on a Self-Destruction Mission? How He’s deliberately joining the League of Selfish Leaders like Yaya Jammeh, Robert Mugabe

Former ESO chief David Pulkol once said that if the Museveni of 1986-96 met the Museveni of today, (2005-2017) they would not understand each other.

Pulkol rubbed it in by saying that the 1986-96 Museveni would actually fight bitterly with the post 2005 Museveni. And this is the projection shared by the majority of Ugandans at the moment.

And it’s really amazing how a hitherto wonderful president Museveni, who was known for being humble, compliant and reasonable is losing grip of the goodwill of the majority of countrymen who believed in him for very many years.

What Happened To Museveni between 1996 and 2017?

There is some practical evidence that Museveni has really degenerated from the statesman he was to selfish leader that he never was.

While president Museveni managed to make a heroic transition from a guerrilla leader to a statesman, and managed to be ranked along noble liberation leaders like Capt Thomas Sankara, Capt. jerry Rawlings, Nelson Mandela, Indra Ghandi among-st others, today its very convenient to put him in the league of self-aggrandizing African leaders like, Yaya Jammeh, Theodore Ngeuma, Jacob Zuma, Robert Mugabe amongst other leaders who are still reigning but have no credibility to speak of.

The Ugandan president also seems to be hell-bent on joining the league of largely discredited former kleptocratic African leaders like Joseph Mobutu, Jean Bedel Bokkassa,who amassed more wealth than the GDP of their respective countries.

Why do we say that Museveni has lost direction?

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that president Museveni has lost grip with the interests of his people.

Ignoring Village Democracy

For instance, in the early days of the reign, the NRM built its nucleus of power around village administrative committees, popularly known as resistance councils and later as local council committee.

If there is anything that laid the foundation of the NRM democracy, it was these village councils.

These village administrative units formed they first unit of power in the country since they provided the locals the opportunity to vote for their own leaders. This system endeared Ugandans to president museveni to an extent that many chairmen of these village committees were killed by rebels fighting the NRM government,-because they were the practical obstacle to their regime change schemes

But down the road , when Maj Rubaramira Ruranga petitioned court challenging the constitutionality of these village committees under a multi-party dispensation in 2007, the election for the village committees have never been held.

Yet they were the first doze of democracy that had been ushered in by president Museveni’s NRM.

Since article number one of NRM’S ten point program clearly stated that democracy was their number one objective, you expected president Museveni to passionately restore these village committees because they were the cornerstone of the NRM democracy.

But he never challenged major Ruranga, leaving Ugandans without grassroots democracy for the last ten years!

The Museveni of 1986 would never have allowed his people to remain disenfranchised for all those years.

It is even more contradictory, since Major Rubaramira Ruranga who had petitioned and led to the nullification of the village committees defected to NRM-but Museveni has left his people to live without elected leaders!

Ignoring village democracy was a departure from the original values of the NRM because they championed mass democracy.

President Museveni’s selfishness is further demonstrated by the mere fact that while he was very vigorous about all petitions brought against his election as president, he has never bothered to checkout on what happened to village democracy.

In fact during the recent election petition he assembled over 100 lawyers to defend the election as Ugandan president.

His friend the late Col Muamar Ghadafi was very sensitive about mass democracy where Libyans elected their local leaders under the Jamahiriya party.

This clearly shows you that the man, Museveni, is indeed working for himself and not the people, as he clearly stated on the 31st anniversary of the NRM.

Power Tariffs

It’s true that President Museveni has been at the center of infrastructural development, especially on the issue of roads and power generation-which is a commendable job.

As result of this so many roads have been tarmacked and more power dams constructed –never mind about the inflated costs.

Now because of these massive infrastructural developments, power generation has increased so many times more than ever before-to surplus proportions.

But you know what? While we have surplus power generated by these dams, the cost of power is too exorbitant that it has made the cost of production higher.

A more sensitive president Museveni should have insisted on lowering the power tariffs but he has abandoned his people to be exploited. This has made the economic situation very difficult for local entrepreneurs.

Private sector led economy

Liberation movements all over the world endeavor to make the cost of living bearable for their country men and women.

This means the government has to be a player in the economy to make sure that service delivery is achieved.

But president Museveni withdrew government from responsibilities of service deliver by privatizing everything-in a scheme he called a private sector led economy.

By running a private sector economy, it was clear government had run away from its people and left them at the mercy of market forces.

Today the private sector can decide to create scarcity of given product with the intention of hiking its price.

This was done last month when traders hoarded sugar and its price doubled while government looked on. A revolutionary leader would never have allowed that to happen to his people.

But because Museveni is working for himself, he left Ugandans to be exploited.

The Fallacy of Middle Economy Status

President Museveni usually preaches about Ugandan achieving middle income status by 2020-an its true that his family and friends have already achieved it.

But he falls short on explaining how other Ugandans will achieve middle income status in an exploitative environment.

Under the operation wealth creation, he has used soldiers to distribute agricultural implements and seedlings to farmers.

But it must be stressed that these soldiers have targeted members of the NRM party to receive these seedlings and farm implements, -in a fashion similar to Robert Mugabe’s scheme where he grabbed Whiteman’s land and distributed it to members of his ZANU-PF party.

All this has been done without institutional guidelines, yet we had cooperatives which used to do this.

As time goes by, especially in the next five years of his seventh term, we see a Museveni losing the plot of nation building. We see a Museveni enriching himself the yaya jammeh way.

Museveni’s Utterances

Of recent president Museveni has been very arrogant in his statements.

During the 31sth anniversary held in Masindi the Ugandan president made a hair raising statement when he said he was not a servant of the Ugandans, as they had thought. He said that he was working for himself.

This is a direct contradiction to a statement he made in 1993 when he said that ‘’ “I have no sympathy for those who resist democracy. Power belongs to the people, not an individual. Why should you want power for yourself? Who are you, you are just a servant of the people. If the people don’t want you , then you go and do other things and they elect who they want ……” President Museveni In response to a question from Africa Report’s Margaret Novicki

With that contradictory statement you see a Museveni degenerating into a Robert Mugabe.

The author Fred Daka Kamwada is Ugandan journalist and a blogger

