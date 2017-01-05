No Sex Or Dates In 2017, Vows Sexy And Bumy Tv Show Star Anita Fabiola

Former ‘Be my date’ presenter and model Anita Kyalimpa aka Fabiola has vowed to have a relationship free 2017 as one of her New Year resolutions.

Anita was heard telling friends at the just concluded UG Mix dance party held at the Sheraton Hotel on Saturday seconds past midnight shout out that ‘ my new year resolution is to concentrate on completing my studies and my TV and Radio career’.

Anita whose dating programme was one of the most sought on local channel NTV before she was fired over a leak of her nudes, had dated several men who included ex.convict Meddie Ssentongo.

The superbly curveous babe who hails from Toro, then went into near oblivion while camping at the Kisementi based capital fm with which she is also affiliated too.

With Anita going off the dating radar many of her would be suitors must now be sulking…such are the wonders of the world.

