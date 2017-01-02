Prayers, Fireworks fill Kampala skies as Ugandans usher in 2017, Clergy call for Peace and Forgiveness

KAMPALA-Uganda: Massive is the word that can best describe the prayers that ushered Ugandans into the New Year 2017. As early as 8am on December 31 2016, scores and multitudes of Christians thronged various churches to welcome the New Year and wave bye to the year 2016, still considered as one of the ‘economically’ tough years of the time. The Investigator’s Editor Patrick Jaramogi took a drive in and out of the suburbs of the city both before and after the New Year and now files;

Prayers:

Rubaga Miracle Cathedral

The Miracle Over night of 2016 will go down memory line as one of the most massively attended. The attendance at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s church located in Rubaga may never be ascertained, because simply, the attendance was ‘huge’, ‘massive’ and ‘robust’. A week before Christmas Pastor Kayanja had predicted that rain would fall before the year ends. Indeed it did some few hours before the year ended. With the miracles exhibited during the 77 days of glory, every believer in the city and outside Kampala wanted to usher in the New Year in the tight presence of this ‘man of God’. As Kayanja preached to the mammoth believers, some who braved the early morning long queues but had a chance to feed on the 15 giant bulls that was slaughtered for the faithful, Kayanja said; “all eyes are on Uganda. 2017 will be a year of prosperity. You will never be the same again.” The spectacular fireworks rocked the airspace as the clock tickled midnight 2017.

Canan land

Faithful were spoilt for choice indeed, at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s Canan Land in Makerere thousands of Christians thronged the open grounds for prayers dubbed Vision Night as early as 7am. Prayers calling for peace, prosperity and wellbeing dominated the day as scores of pastors preached

Kololo National Celebrations

Similarly at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Pastor Jackson Senyonga led a team of his senior pastors in ushering in the New Year with a call for peace and forgiveness.

Namboole Passover Night

Year in-Year out Pastor Joseph Serwadda of the Ndeeba Victory Church as ushered thousands of believer into the New Year through prayers and fasting. Serwadda re-echoed his earlier calls for forgiveness and pardoning of political prisoners. Fireworks that lasted 10 minutes sent thunderous chills in the Mandela National Stadium.

National Prayer Day and Night

At Nakivubo war memorial stadium, Bishop David Kiganda led the team from Christian Focus Center in Kisenyi in ushering in faithful into the New Year. The focus of the day was similar to that in other churches of call for peace and reconciliation and forgiveness.

Night Jam in city

A drive through the city from Rubaga Miracle Cathedral to Namboole was a nightmare, taking the team some good four hours. At the ring-road traffic was hectic due to the CBS organized annual year ender Enkuuka that was graced by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda. Heavy traffic display increased towards midnight leading to serious slow traffic within the city center. The closure of the roads like Nehru Avenue, Speke Road, Hannington Roads, parts of Lumumba and Nakasero road among others as revelers enjoyed the UG mix at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel complicated the traffic flow.

Crime

According to preliminary police reports, the end of year celebrations was generally peaceful with few reports of death or accidents. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Emilian Kayima observed that the yearend was peaceful. A few pockets of robberies involving grabbing of ladies bags by infidels were reported especially at the Kireka and Jinja road police stations.

Fire works

It may be difficult to ascertain which place had the most spectacular display of fireworks but The Investigator uplauds the following places that displayed fireworks. Kampala Serena Hotel, Rubaga Miracale Cathedral, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Namboole Passover night, Sports View Hotel in Kireka, Mamerito Hotel in Bweyogerere, Aya Hilton Hotel among others.. Happy New Year

