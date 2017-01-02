STAY FOCUSED: Uganda Cranes Coach Milutin Sredejovich Preaches focus to his Players in Tunis

In virtually every briefing to his players, Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovich tasks them to focus on the forth coming friendly games but first on the Wednesday game against Tunisia.

“You have been committed and dedicated during training since we started, but remember that is work half done. Focus should be key in every step of the way as we start friendly matches against Tunisia.” Micho preaches.

Cranes this Monday afternoon will once again return for their second session in preparation of the international friendly match with Tunisia to be played on January 4th 2017.

After the friendly in Tunisia, the Uganda Cranes team will travel to Dubai for the second training camp.

In Dubai, there are two international friendly matches against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.

The match against Slovakia will take place on the 8th January and the other against the reigning African champions, Ivory Coast will be pled on 11th January.

After the training camps and friendly matches, The Uganda Cranes will be ready to open their AFCON campaign according to technical team.

Cranes open against Ghana’s Black Stars on 17th January 2017 at Port Gentil Stadium before playing other group D opponents Egypt and Mali.

Provisional Uganda Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (St George, Ethiopia), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA, Uganda), Salim Jamal Magoola (El Meriekh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Ahed, Lebanon), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA, Uganda), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker, Kenya), Isaac Isinde (unattached), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Murshid Juuko (Simba,Tanzania)

Midfielders: William Luwagga Kizito (Rio Ave, Portugal), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vipers, Uganda), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Tonny Mawejje (Thotur,Iceland), Khalid Aucho (Baroka FC, South Africa ), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids, USA), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T) and Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh, Vietnam).

Strikers: Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA, Uganda), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka, Uganda), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves, Finland), Edrisa Lubega (Proline, Uganda), Geoffrey Massa (Baroka, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege, Belgium).

The AFCON Groups:

GROUP A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau

GROUP B: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe

GROUP C: Cote D’Ivoire, DR Congo, Morocco, Togo

GROUP D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda

