Tunisia Vs Uganda: Cranes Start Real Football life in advance of The AFCON 2017 finals with a Tunisia Friendly Test

Any temperament of a game against Tunisia by the Uganda Cranes refreshes the Uganda’s senior football team mind to that 6-0 mauling in 1999.

And, the Cranes return to the same stadium-Stadio Olympique El Menzah in Tunisia.

Therefore as Uganda prepare to face off against Tunisia ‘Carthage Eagles’ this Wednesday evening in an international friendly, Micho and his players might want to avoid a reverberation now that they are preparing for a big job of the AFCON, a place the cranes has never been for closes to four decades.

The North Africans-Tunisia, who are hosting this game are also part of the qualified nations for the 2017 AFCON finals so they are destined to give Cranes a good test tonight.

But save for the history between the two games where the Tunisia team have a better record, Uganda Cranes is ready for today’s match against Tunisia after holding a successful training at Stadio Olympique El Menzah on Tuesday evening.

According to the Micho headed technical bench, there is more to this game.

Micho will use the game to decide on his side’s appearance making choices on his final 23-man squad to Gabon.

“We shall use the players in still contention for a slot on 23 and leave out those sure in some way,” Micho was quoted as saying during the Tuesday training session in Tunis. “We shall keep them aside and use them in other matches we shall use in preparations in Dubai,” he added.

International friendly:

Tunisia Vs Uganda

Venue: El Menzha Olympic Stadium

