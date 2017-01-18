UGANDA AFCON WOES: Soccer Critic Aldrine Nsubuga Blasts Micho over Cranes Loss to Ghana, Suggests Coach Takes Refresher Courses

One of Uganda’s celebrated sports critics, Aldrine Nsubuga has delivered his verdict after Uganda Cranes lost to Ghana, pouring all the scorn on Coach Sredojevic Micho aka Sserunjogi.

In a scathing facebook post, Aldrine tears Micho’s tactics to shreds. ‘I wonder what you guyz think but I squarely put the blame for the woeful first half display by Cranes last night on coach Micho,’ Aldrine asserts in his opening remarks.

The verdict in full

No wonder the Cranes doesn’t score enough goals. Its down to the defensive mindset and philosophy of Micho. He starts with 5 midfielders to compact midfield, he instructs Ochaya and Iguma to play it safe and not venture forward…meaning he wanted at least 7 players behind the ball at any one time. Even then, those many players can’t win possession, or keep possession, or pass the ball, or even defend judging from the many times Ghana found spaces.

Even worse, he seems not to have any idea why he had put out that particular team.

How do you play it safe and defend in your opening group match where there is no second chance? If you can’t be bold enough to go out and play against Ghana with whom you share fair results history, will you be bold against Egypt & Mali?

Does Geoffrey Massa have a lifetime contract with the Cranes?

Ugandan players can’t sustain or put 3 passes together in a game at this level?

Without running or opportunity to run in spaces the Cranes can’t play any football?

ATROCIOUS coaching. That’s my verdict.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug