Victoria Academy Partners with World Athlete Champion Dorcus Inzikuru to Nurture Kids’ Talent

Kampala Uganda: Victoria Academy has today launched a partnership with the World’s athlete champion Dorcus Inzikuru aimed at aspiring young children at the school with a dream to become world class athletes, the opportunity to be trained by one of the world’s champions

The launch started with a marathon and a brief session with some of the kids where she inculcated in them standards that she envisages

“I am privileged to be part of this academy that provides young kids with an opportunity to develop, learn new techniques and skills, all under the guidance of the people that have actually been in the field of their desire. Doing this is one way of giving back to the community that has unconditionally supported me throughout these years” Inzikuru said

Inzikuru won the Inaugural world title in women’s 3000m Steepleshace in 2005 as well as the first Common Wealth title in 2006. She also won a silver medal at the 2002 African games and a bronze at the 2003 Afro –Asian Games

Speaking at the launch, the deputy mayor Kampala Central, Sam Gombya appreciated the partnership, saying it will go a long way in promoting kids’ talents

“I applaud Victoria Academy for giving an opportunity to the young ones who are passionate about athletics a good start to realizing their dreams and I hope the kids will use the skills to become professional athletes that will lift the Image of this country” He added

Speaking on behalf of the academy, Patrick Mukasa, the Director said that the school is committed to creating opportunities that will provide a ladder for talented young boys and girls to climb to stardom and hope the kids will evoke the spirit of practicing skills they will pick from Inzikuru and many other experts in different fields that the school is planning to partner with

“We will continue making the school environment favourable for the kids to study and also grow their talent in their desired areas” Mukasa added

Victoria Academy is a boarding primary school with international setting and following the Uganda National Curriculum. Located in Mutundwe Hill, the school is founded by highly experienced educationists with expertise in Primary Education.

