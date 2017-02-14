AWARD WINNER: Singer Jose Chameleone Silences Critics as he Unleashes his New ‘Superstar’ Single

After having a couple of bad years without a reminiscent song, singer Joseph Mayanja aka Dr. Jose Chameleone seems to have finally hit the right knot with his new and latest single release titled ‘Superstar’.

The much anticipated official release of the song on Monday evening was worth the wait and hype. Both the singer and his Leone Island empire praise all loud and for mouths will relish the song for the better part of this year.

After having had a bad day in studio with his last ‘Sweet Banana’, Jose Chameleone in ‘Superstar’ has finally found his old hit making self.

With his signature afro-beat style and easy catchy lyrics cupped up by a love theme rhythm entwined, this new song which was written by the singer himself is simply a million dollar studio miracle of sorts.

It is a project that has brought out the best in acclaimed Producers: Diggi Baur and Madder Kay whose work can only be compared to that of Audi One’s Paddy Man.

If Chameleone can have a fine video for the song on cue, then many a music critic will agree that the lanky singer who has been languishing on the sidelines in the recent past is back to his ‘A’ game.

The single release whose lyrics you can find only at this website was dropped Monday 2/13/2017 at exactly 10:27 PM.

Lyrics below;

Introduction.

So special u woman u luv me and hug me

U very special woman u luv me and trust me

Baby zinaomudigidogunoomudigido

Konnaomudigo producer baur*4

Madder kayz mu signal

Byetikiddebibino, byemwatumabibino

Mamamammhhh….

CHORUS

You ma baby yoo

You ma mummy yoo

You ma number 1 baibe

You are a superstar

You ma honey yoo

You ma lover yoo

You ma number 1 baibe

You are a superstar

VERSE.2

Emikwanogyekyanganegumakubagwewooli

Embeeranekyukanoguma baby wooli

Tewadukamunangewagyagaliradalala

Mikwanogyaduka era gwemunange no sigalala

Oyo inner beauty kakuwe salute

Oyo inner beauty

Onjagaliddeebangamaama

Omukoomuweechi go buy ma suite

Becoz u luv me nd I luv u

Thats the way it is.

CHORUS.

VERSE.2.

Watatusemawatakyongasilika

Tuwajali mummy

Wasemevyawonasitunavyetu

Usiya mini mummy

Watakyonga mambo bingilakinimwesho

Bata bakina zero mimipenzivako baby nakwamimiyo my hero

Baby come ma way

Dont u go away

Me I love it if u stay

Yo ma superstar

Baby come ma way

Dont u go away

Ma luv for u kibaibe

Yo ma supestar!!!.

CHORUS.

VERSE.3

Ondabilirabulunginyomaamaeyee

Yadebasibyekoebigambobakogyerawagaanaeyee

We were meant to be byonnabyebogeraapaana

We were meant to be whatever they say nothing will stop me

Tobabuusabalibenamyuusaeeeh….

Coach…uhh

Ba yutmujjetuzigemwebaleokukuba

efitwe!!

Baby gwenjagalilide shake yo booty everyday

Baby come ma way

Dont u go away

Me I love it if u stay

Yo ma superstar

Baby come ma way

Dont u go away

My luv for u kibaibe

Yo ma supestar!!!.

CHORUS*2

Baby zinaomudigidogunoomudigido

Konnaomudigo producer baur*4

Madder kayz mu signal

Byetikiddebibino, byemwatumabibino

Mamamammhhh….

CLOSE OUT.

Written and composed by Dr. Jose Chameleone.

Produced by Baurnd Madder kayz

