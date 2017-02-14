AWARD WINNER: Singer Jose Chameleone Silences Critics as he Unleashes his New ‘Superstar’ Single

After having a couple of bad years without a reminiscent song, singer Joseph Mayanja aka Dr. Jose Chameleone seems to have finally hit the right knot with his new and latest single release titled ‘Superstar’.
The much anticipated official release of the song on Monday evening was worth the wait and hype. Both the singer and his Leone Island empire praise all loud and for mouths will relish the song for the better part of this year.
After having had a bad day in studio with his last ‘Sweet Banana’, Jose Chameleone in ‘Superstar’ has finally found his old hit making self.
With his signature afro-beat style and easy catchy lyrics cupped up by a love theme rhythm entwined, this new song which was written by the singer himself is simply a million dollar studio miracle of sorts.
It is a project that has brought out the best in acclaimed Producers: Diggi Baur and Madder Kay whose work can only be compared to that of Audi One’s Paddy Man.
If Chameleone can have a fine video for the song on cue, then many a music critic will agree that the lanky singer who has been languishing on the sidelines in the recent past is back to his ‘A’ game.
The single release whose lyrics you can find only at this website was dropped Monday 2/13/2017 at exactly 10:27 PM.
Lyrics below;
Introduction.
So special u woman u luv me and hug me
U very special woman u luv me and trust me
Baby zinaomudigidogunoomudigido
Konnaomudigo producer baur*4
Madder kayz mu signal
Byetikiddebibino, byemwatumabibino
Mamamammhhh….
CHORUS
You ma baby yoo
You ma mummy yoo
You ma number 1 baibe
You are a superstar
You ma honey yoo
You ma lover yoo
You ma number 1 baibe
You are a superstar
VERSE.2
Emikwanogyekyanganegumakubagwewooli
Embeeranekyukanoguma baby wooli
Tewadukamunangewagyagaliradalala
Mikwanogyaduka era gwemunange no sigalala
Oyo inner beauty kakuwe salute
Oyo inner beauty
Onjagaliddeebangamaama
Omukoomuweechi go buy ma suite
Becoz u luv me nd I luv u
Thats the way it is.
CHORUS.
VERSE.2.
Watatusemawatakyongasilika
Tuwajali mummy
Wasemevyawonasitunavyetu
Usiya mini mummy
Watakyonga mambo bingilakinimwesho
Bata bakina zero mimipenzivako baby nakwamimiyo my hero
Baby come ma way
Dont u go away
Me I love it if u stay
Yo ma superstar
Baby come ma way
Dont u go away
Ma luv for u kibaibe
Yo ma supestar!!!.
CHORUS.
VERSE.3
Ondabilirabulunginyomaamaeyee
Yadebasibyekoebigambobakogyerawagaanaeyee
We were meant to be byonnabyebogeraapaana
We were meant to be whatever they say nothing will stop me
Tobabuusabalibenamyuusaeeeh….
Coach…uhh
Ba yutmujjetuzigemwebaleokukuba
efitwe!!
Baby gwenjagalilide shake yo booty everyday
Baby come ma way
Dont u go away
Me I love it if u stay
Yo ma superstar
Baby come ma way
Dont u go away
My luv for u kibaibe
Yo ma supestar!!!.
CHORUS*2
Baby zinaomudigidogunoomudigido
Konnaomudigo producer baur*4
Madder kayz mu signal
Byetikiddebibino, byemwatumabibino
Mamamammhhh….
CLOSE OUT.
Written and composed by Dr. Jose Chameleone.
Produced by Baurnd Madder kayz