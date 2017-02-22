BREAK UP TIME: Are FDC Masqueraders Running the Second Biggest Political Party in the Country Or?

KAMPALA, Uganda: FDC has dismissed reports that Besigye and President Museveni are set for dialogue. Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has dismissed media reports that Dr. Kiiza Besigye and President Yoweri Museveni are set for dialogue and that the duo has agreed on the terms of the meeting.

Addressing the media yesterday morning, the party Deputy Secretary General, Harold Kaija dismissed these reports as mere political propaganda by FDC masqueraders. He argued further; “they perhaps want to meet the president for their personal reasons,” he said adding… “As a party, a dialogue can only take place if there is a neutral facilitator, neutral ground, an acceptable agenda and a guarantor that what is discussed will be implemented and it must be open to the media”.

This press conference followed increased reports that a dialogue between Museveni and Besigye is on the cards together with tampering with the FDC constitution. What a political coincidence is this. It was on the 18th of February last year and indeed as yesterday (the 20th February 2017) that president Museveni was declared by Dr. Badru Kiggundu as the winner of the presidential elections. This was followed by a political fracas that ensued with near violence acts country-wide. The point here is that why at the same time that these alleged dialogue stories emerged.

Besides that, the defunct ‘the Elders Forum of Uganda’ and the ‘Inter-religious Council Uganda’ were the first to throw this bunter in the news. The worst is that they also failed to read the political climate under which such a dialogue is to take place. Besides that, the two politicians seem to be walking very different paths therefore, there’s no line convergence at all.

As the other is agitating for steady progress together with the infamous and illegal golden handshake, another is preaching land issues, defiance and calling himself the ‘people’s president.’ With both claiming that they won the elections, there’s much to do with controversy than solving the problem. Also, the politics sort of ideological differences makes it worse when Museveni of 2017 meets the Museveni of 1990. These two are the same but the Besigye of today is the Museveni of the past.

FDC and NRMO moles fight over Besigye: For a long time FDC has been grappling with the divisions over who the rightful leader of the party is. Indeed members of the party are divided between the two groups. One led by Kiiza Besigye and another, Gen. Mugisha Muntu.

These two have also different approaches towards the politics of Uganda. One is a diplomat while the other is a pragmatic leader moving with the times. This has further created a major division even amongst the FDC members of parliament. Of course many are fed on the illusion and political hung-over of the Doctor. Trust me for this one even the FDC opponents are always scared of this retired colonel.

Besigye is loved by a section of Ugandans and has a classical following which has dwarfed the other politicians and their political parties with the truth that they have also become joy-riders with him. There’s no any other politician with such a following like that of the 1996 for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. That was the best comparison I can see or that of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

In that perspective, Dr. Besigye has become bigger than the party (FDC). It has attracted the political python of NRMO moles who are so eager to nurture and fuel divisions in the party. These have financed the weak FDC members to stand for bigger positions in the party and indeed even in open politics.

Take the example of the deputy Secretary General of the party. Mr. Harold Kaija is an upcoming politician who cannot shake even a JEEMA or CP politician. Yes, we can all agree that he’s good, but his political nerve fits a Lord Councilor role in the likes of Muhammad Ssegirinya not seeking to be elected as Kampala Central MP.

His type of politics is simply that of a low profile politician suited for rural constituencies or rather councillorship. He can give it a try basically riding on the back of Besigye supporters in Kampala but in the long run when left alone, he can face political dementia.

With such leaders embracing the party and indeed running the big events in the party, other famous leaders like Hon. Abdu Katuntu or Nandala Mafabi may with time think otherwise. FDC as a party failed to consummate PAFO and Reform Agenda members that up to now it faces the same division. As if that was not enough, the NRMO moles register success as insiders in the party.

That alone keeps more confusion than availing solutions to the precarious future of Uganda as a country. The more we have Museveni in the presidential race; let all of us think of Besigye as the political ‘Lowest Common Multiple’ (LCM) in this beautiful country. Since our primates get us more revenue than the beautiful ladies in this country; I better rest my case here until then as NRMO is eager to kill all political parties by infiltrating them.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug