City Land Grabbers (CLAG) P.II: Of How Sarah Kulata and Group were Busted Trying to grab a USD$9M Property

KAMPALA, Uganda: Scores of citizens, local and foreign investors have always been crying foul regarding how the land authorities in the city connive with ‘cheats’ to grab their land. In a new series on city land grabbing, The Investigator serializes the scores of land and property in the city that have changed hands due to the ‘corrupt’ tendencies of ‘fishy’ and ‘smart’ lands’ officials in Kampala.

Today we concentrate on how Kampala District Land Board, Commissioner Land Registration, to be precise, the now suspended Sarah Kulata and Zeeshan Ali, a prominent Rwandan based tycoon of Pakistan origin tried to grab a USD$9M (shs32 billion) worth property in the heart of Kampala.

The Investigator has learnt that the property in point titled under LRV 4507 Folio 20 located on plot 72 Ben Kiwanuka street had stealthily been grabbed and titles changed by Sarah Kulata and Kampala District Land Board in favor of Zeeshan Ali who we established paid huge sums of money in dollars. The names of city lawyer, a former State Minister for Gender and Member of Parliament for Bufumbira South in Kisoro, Sam Bitangaro prominently feature as the main broker in this deal that went bad.

How the whole idea was orchestrated

The three Asians: Aminabhai Hai Deral Dharamshi Tejani, Azadali Haiderali Dharamshi Tejan and Aminkhani Haideral Tejan, mum and two sons respectively, were left with property by the late Haideral Dharamshi Tejan who passed on. According to papers that Investigator has seen, Tejan purchased the suit property (LRV 346 Folio 22 Plot 72) formerly South Street and now Ben Kiwanuka Street on 7th December 1967.

He handed it over to his sons, who were then aged only three years. In 1972 when former president Idd Amin Dada expelled the Asians, Tejan’s family was among those affected. But before they fled to Canada, they deposited the certificate of title for the suit in Standard Chartered Bank, Burton Street. In the early 1990’s the trio returned to Kampala and embarked on the long journey of repossessing their properties.

The Investigator established that they retrieved their certificate from the bank and got a certificate from the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development granting them repossession on July 21st 1999. Earlier, on February 2 1993, the minister of state for finance in-charge of the Departed Asians property Custodian Board (DAPCB), then also gave a letter authorizing repossession.

Aminabhai Hai Deral Dharamshi Tejani, Azadali Haiderali Dharamshi Tejan and Aminkhani Haideral Tejan, had initially applied for extension of the suit property on January 8th 1999. Their extension was granted by the Kampala District Land Board under minute KDLB 41/4/4/17/99 for an additional 20 years being compensation for the period under expropriation (1972- 1999).

After this extension, the three Ugandan citizens of Asian origin went to Diamond Trust Bank and secured a loan to redevelop their property. The Investigator established from DTB that the loan was applied for on December 21 2005. After securing the loan (figure withheld), the trio went ahead and put up 69 shops, a 65 bed capacity hotel, 13 underground (Go-down) stores and several residential apartments.

According to a senior government valuer that we talked to, the enhanced forced sale of this property stands at USD8.75m (UGX31.5billion). On 3rd November 2011 the trio applied for a 49 year lease for the suit property that was granted. Then immediately on 14th April 2012, they applied to KDLB for conversion of their leasehold to freehold tenure. This according to our investigations was granted on 6th July 2012.

In, enters the sharks

After being approached by Sam Bitangaro, Sarah Kulata the then Commissioner Lands registry wrote to the Asians stating that the extension of their lease was done in error and wanted to change. She went ahead and cancelled the 20 year extension lease of the title certificate number LRV 3483 Folio 15.

Then in December 2012, Zeeshan, the Kigali based Pakistan tycoon applied for the suit land. Immediately Kampala District Land Board approved a 15 year lease effective June 1st 2014. Kulata then issued a certificate title under LRV 4507 Folio 20 Plot 72 Ben Kiwanuka Street to Zeeshan. The strange thing is that as all these happened the Asians were not in the know despite being in possession of the property. They only got wind of the fraud when Zeeshan put up their property for SALE in July 2014.

It is at this point that they learnt the sharp ‘fraudsters’ at the lands office had cancelled their certificate and accordingly given a fresh certificate to Zeeshan. They attempted to lodge a caveat but they couldn’t trace the file that had already gone missing in the lands registry. This prompted them to put a caveat emptor in the newspapers and filed a suit.

City lawyer saves property

All The Investigator needs to alert the public here is that land is being grabbed, and many innocent owners lose their property and land due to the ‘thieves’ in the lands registry. President Museveni, while meeting the Kirinya encroachers last week labeled these land officials ‘thieves’ and vowed to work on them.

Using Enos Tumusiime of Enos Tumusiime and Company Advocates, the Asians dragged Kampala District Land Board, Sarah Kulata (Commissioner Lands Registry) and Zeeshan to court under Civil Suit No. 470 OF 2012. The plaintiffs, Aminabhai Haideral Dharamshi Tejani, Azadali Haiderali Dharamshi Tejan and Aminkhani Haideral Tejan, among others wanted their cancelled certificate restored’

They also wanted the one given to Zeeshan cancelled, a permanent injunction restraining KDLB and Land Commissioner from interfering in their property issued and damages for disturbance be paid. The defendants (KDBL) had Anthony Wabwire as its lawyers, while Zeeshan had several lawyers including Sam Bitangaro who pulled out leaving John Mary Mugisha, the 4th lawyer. Ruth Kulata was in court in person.

After a lengthy trail, Justice Bashaija K. Andrew of the Land Division (Head of the Land Division) ruled that the defendants displayed a glaring dishonest scheme that was well calculated to deprive the plaintiffs of their property. The judge also ruled that Kulata’s decision to issue a new certificate to Zeeshan on the back of the Asians was an exhibition of bad faith amounting to fraud.

“Both KDLB and Sarah Kulata breached the law by cancelling the certificate of the Asians in favor of Zeeshan, a non-Ugandan citizen. She opted to give a certificate to a non Ugandan citizen over a Ugandan citizen,” ruled Justice Bashaija. In the 59 page ruling, Justice Bashaija states that both KDLB and Kulata fraudulently granted lease of the suit property to Zeeshan.

He casted doubt on Zeeshan’s defense when he said he was informed of the property by Sam Bitangaro upon his visit to Uganda in July 2011, telling him that the lease had expired in 1999. Bashaija ruled that the suit acquisition was tainted with illegalities, collusion and outright fraud. “The decision by Zeeshan to apply for lease of the property yet the owners were occupants and didn’t bother to find out tantamount to fraud too,” said Bashaija.

Judge awards general damages

Justice Bashaija then ruled that the defendants (KBDL, Ruth Kulata and Zeeshan) pay the plaintiffs (Asians) Ugx100 million in general damages at a commercial interest rate of 23% per annum from the date of judgment.

He also declared the Asians as the rightful owners of the property and ordered Ruth Kulata to cancel the lease given to Zeeshan. Justice Bashaija also ordered KDLB to extend the lease offer to the plaintiffs and dismissed the counter claims of KDLB with costs. Watch this space for more CLAG (City Land Grabbers) series



