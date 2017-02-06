CONTENTIOUS AWARDS: Why Bebe Cool and Sheeba HiPipo Awards are Undeserved

The 2017 HiPipo Music Awards ceremony held last Saturday night at the Kampala Serena Hotel was yet another contentious event in Uganda’s music industry.

Though, the organizers had this time round increased the number of categories from 27 to 38, with 8 new categories introduced, including; ‘Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award (2012/2016)’, ‘Music Icon of the Decade (Uganda: 2006-2016)’, ‘Must Watch Talent’, ‘Commended A-Cappella Group’, ‘Song of the Year-Kenya’, ‘Song of the Year-Tanzania’, ‘Song of the Year-Rwanda’ and ‘Song of the Year-South Sudan’.

But claims of unfairness in the award of the honours awarded are threatening to spoil the once prestigious and only wholly recognized ceremony after the demise of the Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM) whose mastermind was Isaac Mulindwa.

The event hosted by NTV presenter Douglas Lwanga and Wesley King (The King of Radio) with Calvin Da Entertainer and Diana Nabatanzi as the Red Carpet hosts looked fishy from the word go.

While many had predicted that famed song writer and singer David Lutalo would comfortably walk away with a couple of awards and the ultimate artiste of the year award it was not to be.

The failure according to one of the organizers whom we spoke but on anonymity, attributed it to the singer’s camp failure to convince fans to vote for him.

With wins of various accolades to artistes like Bebe Cool and Sheeba being attributed to the vivacious social media lobbying of their fans to vote for them, it seems that it is the system of voting and not the deserved talent that carried the day.

One would be shocked to near pulp to digest the fact that Bebe Cool won the Icon of the decade award an accolade which he simply did not deserve let alone being nominated in that category in the first place.

Many music analysts we spoke to wondered which criteria the powers that be used to find Bebe the winner of the award yet singers such as Joseph Mayanja aka Chamilli regardless of the less music he has been outing recently, has been doing fairly well in the last decade.

To soothe away the disappointment of many , performance’s from both local and international artistes including: Ziza Bafana, Navio, Sheebah Karungi, Bebe Cool, Sammy Kasule, Frank Mbaliire, Ziwuna Band, Maureen Nantume, Levixone, Feffe Bussi, Afande Miah, Affande OJ, Sauti Ya Africa, Dj Pius among others put a faint smile on some faces.

Below is the list of the Winners;

1. Best Hip Hop Song 1. Sala Puleesa by Mun G

2. Best Global Act 2. Michael Kiwanuka

3. Song of the Year South Sudan 3. Sambala by MB Law and Rhapsody Ft Radio & Weasel

4. Must Watch Talent 4. KizAza

5. Commended A-Cappella Group 5. Canaan Gents

6. Best Regional Song 6. Ninkwesiga by Ray G Rhiganz

7. Best Audio Producer 7. Nessim

8. Best Video Producer 8. NG Filmz UG (Dr. Nolton)

9. Best DJ 9. Dj Slick Stuart & Dj Roja

10. Best Song Writer 10. John Kay

11. Best ZOUK Song 11. Same Way by Geosteady and Lydia Jazmine

12. Song of the Year Rwanda 12. Indoro by Charly & Nina Feat Big Fizzo

13. Video Trailblazer Award 13. Waka Stars

14. Entertainment Showpiece Act of 2016 14. Madina Nalwanga

15. Quinquennial Africa Music Vanguard Award 15. Diamond Platnumz

16. Best R&B Song 16. Addicted by Maro Ft Iryn Namubiru

17. Best RELIGIUS Song 17. Omusiibi by Swahaba Kasumba

18. Song of the Year Tanzania 18. Aje by Alikiba

19. Best Music Group 19. Pine Avenue5

20. Life Time Achievement Award 20. Sammy Kasule

21. Best RAGGA-DANCEHALL Song 21. Tuli Majje by Ziza Bafana

22. Best AFROBEAT Song 22. Nkwatako by Sheebah Karungi

23. Best REGGAE Song 23. African Gal by Bebe Cool

24. Song of the Year Kenya 24. Unconditionally Bae by Sauti Sol and Alikiba

25. East Africa Super Hit 25. Unconditional Bae by Sauti Sol Ft Alikiba

26. East Africa Best New Act 26. Navy Kenzo

27. Best BAND Song 27. Sembera by Mary Bata

28. Best Folk Song 28. Mayumba Kumi by Jackie Kizito

29. Best AFROPOP Song 29. Dangerous by Ceaserous

30. East Africa Best Video 30. Salome by Diamond Platnumz ft Rayvanny

31. Best Breakthrough Artist 31. Roden Y

32. Video of the Year 32. Kisasi Kimu by Sheebah Karungi (Video director Sasha Vybs)

33. Song of the Year 33. Kabulengane by Bebe Cool

34. Album of the Year 34. The Chosen Album by Navio

35. Best Male Artist 35. Bebe Cool

36. Best Female Artist 36. Sheebah Karungi

37. Music Icon of the Decade 37. Bebe Cool

38. Artist of the Year 38. Sheebah Karungi

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug