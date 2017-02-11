EXCELLENCE PURSUIT: Sudhir to Maintain and Sustain Kampala Parents School Dominance

All is well at Kampala Parents School (KPS) the proprietor, Sudhir Rupareila, has reassured parents.

Addressing the parents at the school this Friday, the visibly irked embattled former Crane Bank majority shareholder urged the parents to ignore the social media propaganda that he described as agents of distraction.

Speaking during a parents meeting held at the school, Rupareila noted that KPS as an education facility will continue operating normally despite wide spread social media reports of it being sold.

The impromptu meeting followed the concerns raised by some parents regarding roumers of an eminent closure.

Speaking rather tough Sudhir said; “Social media doesn’t run the school. The management does.”

He said parents and other stakeholders must “stop listening and fuelling the rumours.”

There was a disagreement between a parent who tried drawing a connection between the school’s performance and the alleged low motivation of teachers.

Sudhir reacted angrily towards the parent’s comments, attracting a heated reaction from the audience.

Calm was restored moments later with Sudhir emphasizing that Kampala Parents is being run independently.

“It will go on for many years to come; parents should not be alarmed,” he assured.

Both parents and management discussed improvement of grades, motivation of staff and active participation of parents in running the school affairs.

Parents expressed joy that Sudhir had listened to their concerns and that he would continue the engagement for the good of the school.

Kampala Parents School is a private mixed primary school located in Nakawa Division of the City Council of Kampala.

The school is on international level but follows a local curriculum.

It’s situated along Lugogo bypass and has an enrolment of over 3000 pupils with 130 well trained teachers and over 150 non-teaching staff members.

