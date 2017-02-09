Farouk Miya and Uganda’s Only Goal at AFCON 2017 Trending at Number One on CNN Goal of the Tournament

The goal Biblically ended Uganda’s 39-year drought at AFCON in Gabon. On Wednesday, in the 70th minute of the fixture between Uganda and Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Cranes scored their first goal at the tournament since 1978. But it had to be Miya the one to end the dry spell, collecting the ball outside Les Aigles’ penalty area before firing a shot past Mali’s Oumar Sissoko and into the top corner.

Uganda entered the day already eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after 1-0 defeats against Ghana and Egypt, and was denied a victory against Mali when Yves Bissouma one-upped Miya by rocketing a 30-yard free-kick past Robert Odongkara.

However, the Ugandan midfielder was still named Total Man of the Match.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations marked the last time Uganda qualified for the tournament. On that occasion, the Cranes came close to conquering Africa by reaching the final, where they fell 1-0 to Ghana. Their last goal came in a semi-final win over Nigeria in which Phillip Omondi scored the winner. Goal winner will be announced in the next seven hours today.

Have your say on the CNN Goal of the Tournament: 🇬🇼 🇺🇬 🇪🇬 🇨🇲 #AFCON2017 — CNN Football (@CNNFC) February 6, 2017

How the poll stand now

03% Piqueti [Guinea-Bissau]

67% Farouk Miya [Uganda]

17% Mohamed Salah [Egypt]

13% V. Aboubakar [Cameroon]

