FIFA boss Infantino Arrival dates Change as FUFA Confirms his Meeting with President Museveni

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)-host of the FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms the change in programme for the arrival of the world football leader.

The new arrival date for Infantino will be on Friday 24th February at 6pm and fly out the following day.

Initially Infantino’s arrival had been scheduled for 25th February but it has now been brought forward by a day to 24th February.

“The programme has been changed to suit the stakeholders who will meet the FIFA President on the historic visit to Uganda. It was done in consultation with the team at FIFA in Zurich and all parties involved are comfortable with the new schedule.” FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein confirms.

“The change will not affect the duration of stay for FIFA President in Uganda. He will be here still for the two day period which had been communicated earlier.” added Hussein.

Infantino who was elected as FIFA President 2016 is expected to meet The President of the Republic of Uganda HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, The Minister of Sports and Education, Hon Janet Museveni, FUFA Executive Committee, Members of FUFA, football stakeholders inclusive of the sponsors of FUFA and Uganda Cranes.

Since his election last year, Infantino has embarked on meeting FIFA Member Associations around the globe to share ideas on football development projects.

Part of the letter sent to FUFA President about the two day visit reads;

“I am very pleased to confirm my visit. I have no doubt that this visit will help us to lay foundations for further cooperation and to share our personal visions for the continued development of our sport in your country” said FIFA President.

