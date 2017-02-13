Home Sick Onduparaka Want a Positive Result at their Green Light Stadium against URA on Tuesday

Onduparaka home games certainly make a big difference by far and large. They therefore have missed hosting a game at Green Light Stadium in Arua. It’s here that they have confidence; they have support from a pool of their fans and have certainly had positive results.

With their second round opener fixture ending in a disappointing 3-1 loss to Proline last Wednesday at Lugogo-Phillip Omondi Stadium, Azam Uganda Premier League title contending new boys Onduparaka will need to redeem both, their bruised faces and, also a chance to get back in the comfortable title contention this season.

They will be at home and URA stand warned; Onduparaka won’t miss a thing at home.

The Betway sponsored league side, like ever before, wants to make URA life difficult tomorrow when they host tax collectors at their home, which is the death spot for opponents at Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The loss to Proline sent Onduparaka to fourth place on log from 3rd a position they had enjoyed throughout the festive season until league resumption.

Travelling to Onduparaka, URA’s last match ended in a 2-all draw against Jinja’s JMC in front of the tax collectors fans.

Lwasa peter put the tax collectors in the lead about 17 Minutes of the match before new recruit Hamisi Kizza made it two in the 29 Minutes.

But that was not enough result to stop the Jinja boys who also, through team captain Hassan Musana converted a penalty in the 34 Minutes making it 2-1 in the first half of the match. JMC’s striker Daniel Shabena leveled the scores at the 64th minutes mark.

In other fixtures, Proline will play host to Police FC at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, a game that will be relayed live on AzamTv while Jinja’s BUL hosts Express FC at Kakindu to conclude the day’s league action on Tuesday.

Tuesday fixtures:

Proline vs Police

P.Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

4:00 pm

(Live on Azam TV)

BULvs Express

Kakindu Stadium –Jinja

4:30pm

Onduparaka FC vs URA FC

Green Light Stadium-Arua

4:30pm

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug