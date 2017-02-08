Iteso Kingdom Woes Deepens As Cabinet Moves In To Boot Out PM Sande Emolot For Failure To Suspend Officer Implicated In Shs100 M Fraud

SOROTI: On Tuesday The Investigator broke the story of the infight and intrigue that is threatening the Iteso Cultural Union. We reported how a senior Kingdom official a one Gabriel Opolot the head of the Youth desk at the cultural institution had siphoned millions of shillings in highly orchestrated fraud involving scores of locals in Teso sub region.

The latest we can reveal here is that Opolot has been suspended to pave way for investigations. The Investigator has learnt that the Paramount chief Emorimori ordered that cabinet sits and decides. Subsequently the cabinet sat on Friday and resolved to suspend Opolot. As we talk, the situation is getting out of hand because the Prime Minister Paul Sande Emolot whom Opolot claims they shared the fraud cash with has refused to implement the cabinet orders.

What is brewing now is a time bomb about to blow up. The cabinet has now ganged up and want the Prime Minister out. Speaking to The Investigator on Tuesday night, one of the minister said: ‘we cannot continue to had a thug and conman as our cabinet head and Prime Minister. A probe committee was instituted on Friday last week, we sat as cabinet and resolved that Opolot be suspended to allow for investigations into the probe. The prime minister has however refused to heed. He will go too.”

According to the news we gathered earlier, Opolot as head of the desk youth has been collecting huge sums of money from thousands of youth promising them education bursaries from the Kingdom. Opolot who is being investigated by the East Kyoga police is accused of forging Iteso Kingdom receipts and certificates that he used to fleece the innocent and vulnerable locals.

Police and kingdom officials close to the investigations revealed to the Investigator that Opolot and Sande Emoloy would have fleeced over shs100 million over time from the locals in one of the biggest fraud cases involving a cultural institution in Uganda.

Opolot speaks out

The Investigator rang Opolot and he had this to say; “I don’t speak on behalf of the kingdom. Please get in touch with the prime Minister.” Is it true that you conned people as alleged? “I will not answer that please ask the Prime Minister whom I gave all that I collected.” We have reports that you have been suspended by the cabinet is that true? “You are trying to dig deep. But I refer you to the Prime Minister.”

The Investigator established that after the cabinet meeting on Friday where it instituted a five man committee that includes two Kenyans, the probe team begun its work. It interrogated a minister on Friday and on Tuesday interrogated the suspect Gabriel Opolot from noon to 3pm. One of the probe committee said: “We were given the mandate on Friday to investigate this fraud allegations affecting the kingdom. We have begun our work and have been given a month to file out findings. So far we have interviewed two officials.” Opolot also acknowledged that he had indeed been interviewed by the probe team.

Prime Minister denies probe

After The Investigator spoke to scores of kingdom officials who all acknowledge the suspected fraud and the probe team doing investigations the Prime Minister Paul Sande Emolot who is also accused of being party to the fraud had this to say: “I am the official spokesman of the Iteso Cultural Kingdom. All what you are being told is just rubbish. No kingdom official has been suspended and there is no any probe going on. I am the prime minister and head of the cabinet. People are just being personal.” What do you have to say about the accusations against Gabriel Opolot and the number of forged kingdom receipts and certificates got in his possession? “It its not true at all because nobdy has yet come up to complain so we can suspect anything like that.” But we just talked to Opolot and he intimated to us that he gave you all that he collected from the people, “What? Is that what Opolot told you? Are you sure? Let me first call him,” then he hand up.

We shall keep you posted on the latest developments unfolding in the Iteso Cultural Union, watch this space.

