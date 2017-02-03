Keep Mum or I Shame You: Kezaala Hints on Secret Deals between DP MPs and President Museveni

JINJA, Uganda: The former National Chairman of Democratic Party, Hajj Baswale Kezaala has threatened to reveal the hitherto secret deals between MPs of the party (DP) and President Yoweri Museveni.

“If the MPs of DP do not stop calling me a political sell-out, I will reveal the secrets they are involved in with President Museveni,” Kezaala threatened in an interview.

Kezaala’s threats follows a flood of condemnation from DP leaders notably MPs subscribing to the party accusing their former national chairman of accepting to defect to NRM in exchange for an ambassadorial job the president gave him.

Speaking in a manner that suggests that the DP MPs are double-faced people, Kezaala said they were privy to talks that saw him eventually being appointed an ambassador.

“They knew whatever was going on before I was appointed yet they are now talking as if they did not have prior knowledge of the talks between me and the president that resulted into I being appointed an ambassador,” he fumed.

Kezaala points out how he used to meet and explain to the DP MPs whatever was going on between him and the president prior to his appointment as ambassador.

Contrary to fears that his apparent defection to NRM would weaken the party seeing that he was one of the top leaders of DP, Kezaala called such talk illusionary.

“Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere, Kawanga Ssemwogerere and Robert Kitariko all left DP and served in government, but they eventually returned. But more importantly, DP did not collapse. The party remained strong.”

Dr Ssemogerere served as president of DP before ceding power to John Ssebaana Kizito. He served under Museveni’s government as minister of internal affairs and later as minister of foreign affairs until he was appointed as prime minister

His brother, Kawanga Ssemogerere also served as a minister in Museveni government while Kitariko served as the deputy chairman of the electoral commission and before then a minister in the current establishment.

Explaining that he is joining government to serve his country not president Museveni as the opposition would want Ugandans to believe, Kezaala insists he remains a DP member his new job with government notwithstanding.

