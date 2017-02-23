OUT OF LAW: Parliament Throws out FDC President Muntu’s Letter withdrawing Ingrid Candidature

KAMPALA, Parliament: The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) – EALA controversy never reach the end as the letters continue to exchange hands. This follows the truth that the party president, Major General (Rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntuyera yesterday (22nd February) illegally withdrew Ms. Kamateneti Ingrid Turinawe from the candidature as an FDC – EALA candidate. FDC had earlier fronted two candidates in a letter which was sent to the parliament.

Now, ‘The Investigator news’ can report that the removal of Ingrid created room for Hon. Ekwau Florence Ibi as the sole FDC – EALA candidate. The letter strongly explained that; “This letter is to notify you that as a party, we are withdrawing candidate Kamateneti Ingrid Turinawe and retaining one candidate Ekwau Ibi Florence effective the date of this letter.” Was this Muntu’s dictatorship at play or just a political error?

The letter further suggests that, FDC has changed its party position of fronting two candidates even though it’s the leading opposition party which made them to front two candidates.

The withdrawing of one candidate has however blown eyebrows over the ‘defiant Ingrid,’ who has pelted out serious political venom over her removal. She’s speaking in tongues over her withdrawal and she still believes that she’s still in the race for EALA representation.

One wonders why it’s a do or die for Ms. Kamateneti in this case! She went directly on her Social Media account (Facebook) and noted that; “I am in the race, the author of that letter has no authority to withdraw me. I have not seen my copy though, waiting for it so that I reply.”

Another controversy has also been noted over who exactly has written the withdrawal letter. Many FDC members have taken to social media platforms as to why the party president had to write the second letter instead of the secretary general, as it was the case for the first letter.

The FDC party seems to be in deep crisis as the supporters have also fanned the division. In equal measures, many are wondering why the mess is happening in the public unless otherwise; the party president would have reached an agreement with the two aspirants privately.

This second letter together with what Ms. Kamateneti has noted on her Facebook wall confirms that there was no meeting at all. Yes, Ms. Kamateneti also enthroned herself as the defiance campaigner, the challenge is that are her voters also in defiance or they rather stick to the principle? That will be sincerely a topic for another day as we look at the RESPONSE from the parliament.

Response from the Parliament:

The office of the clerk of parliament has responded to Muntu’s letter by referring him and FDC to the rule of procedure about the process of how to withdraw an aspirant in the EALA elections. The letter asked for the attention on rule 7(2) of appendix B.

Therefore, withdrawal of a nominee can be done by the person him/herself. This can happen incase Ms. Kamateneti wishes to. She signs it together with the political party secretary general not the party president. This is a case of either Muntu usurping the powers of the secretary or even failing to reach a compromise with the two aggrieved parties.

Even at that, Muntu seems to be too late for anything to be made unless otherwise there can be an urgent meeting to reach a compromise.

