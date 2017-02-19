MASSIVE CAPTURE: Security Relents to Pressure, hands over Captured USD$ 3m Ivory to UWA

KAMPALA, Uganda: After ‘heavy’ talks and negotiations between the top organs of police and scores of security agencies and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) top management, the hefty consignment of Ivory, the biggest in Uganda’s history that was captured from three West African smugglers has finally been handed over to UWA management.

The Investigator can reveal that the talks ended way late on Saturday night prompting the cache to be transferred to the UWA headquarters in Kamwokya late at night but under very heavy escort and guarding by the mean looking flying squad agents and UWA law enforcement officers.

On Sunday morning, the UWA boss Dr. Andrew Seguya led a team of security and UWA officials along with the officials from the Natural Resources Conservation Network in the rigorous marking and labeling of the hoard.

According to security agents, the cache that was impounded in a secretive building in Najjanakumbi was collected over years from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some of the Ivory was impounded packed in suit cases, drums, and light wooden boxes ready for export to Europe.

The three suspects Moazu Kromah from Liberia, Bangal Kromah and Bangal Mohamed all from Guinea are set to appear in court to face charges ranging from being in possession of wildlife items. They face up to 7 years in jail fines ranging from USD$2 million or both.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Contact Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@investigator.co.ug