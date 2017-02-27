P SERIES DEBUTS: Meet the HUAWEI P10, a Stunning Combination of Technology and Art

Barcelona – To kick off Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group today launched the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus. The much-anticipated additions to the P Series are a combination of beautiful hardware and the latest advances in software. Even more, the smartphones showcase striking colors and finishes, and introduce new Leica front and back cameras with cutting-edge portrait features to make every shot a cover shot.

In addition to the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus, Huawei unveiled its second-edition smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH 2 and Porsche Design HUAWEI Smartwatch. The 4G sports wearable combines innovative technology with authentic craftsmanship, and features an athletic and stylish lightweight design.

“As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “Our impressive new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus weave together the exceptional imaging capabilities of Leica and our stand-out design and hardware innovations to bring users a powerful device experience.”

The new P Series devices demonstrate Huawei’s continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression. Key features include:

Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 for the HUAWEI P10 and Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition for the HUAWEI P10 Plus, featuring artistic portraits with precise 3D facial detection, dynamic illumination, portrait enhancements, natural bokeh effect and HUAWEI Hybrid Zoom as well as the world’s first Leica front camera with a new, brighter sensor and larger aperture for outstanding self portraits;

Trendy colors and design, including the industry’s first Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing and color variants created in the first cross-industry partnership with Pantone;

Kirin 960 processor, HUAWEI Ultra Memory and new EMUI 5.1 with industry-leading 4×4 LTE MIMO antenna system and 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO antenna system for unparalleled performance.

An Artistic Photography Studio in Your Hands

The HUAWEI P10’s new Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 and Huawei P10 Plus’ Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, featuring the rear dual-camera set up and Leica front camera, enable consumers to explore the full range of portrait photography. With a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and enhanced fusion algorithms, the new P Series delivers superior technical and artistic photography features on a smartphone.

The devices’ portrait features include a precise 3D facial detection technology that leverages 190 detailed identification nodes for quicker, more accurate feature recognition. Facial detection is the foundation of Huawei’s dynamic illumination and portrait enhancement features. Leveraging extensive research, a smart imaging algorithm was created to apply studio-like re-lighting and beautifying effects for radiant portraits. Using the new depth-of-field algorithm, a natural bokeh effect creates sharper, clearer and more vivid colors in the foreground, while the background remains elegantly blurred. The natural bokeh effect is available in the RGB and monochrome modes, and can be refocused after the image is taken.

The Leica front camera includes a new F/1.9 aperture and an all-new sensor that captures more light. Portrait features are also available with the 8-megapixel front camera for exceptional selfies. The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus automatically detects whether a user is taking a selfie or an adaptive selfie with multiple people. If the device detects an adaptive selfie, it switches to wide-angle mode.

The HUAWEI P10 Plus features the Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition. This includes new Leica SUMMILUX-H lenses with a larger F/1.8 aperture and higher optical capability. These versatile lenses capture sharp close-ups, quick actions shots and more light in low-light conditions.

Co-developed with GoPro, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus also feature Highlights, a mobile editing tool which creates a dynamic video of users’ images and videos complete with transitions and music tracks. Highlights can be shared with friends and family in just a few simple taps.

Iconic P Series Design with On-trend Touches

With its industry-leading craftsmanship, the HUAWEI P10 is a beautifully designed masterpiece inside and out. Never content with the status quo, Huawei’s design team introduced the industry’s first Hyper Diamond-Cut finishing, in addition to the refined sandblast and high gloss finishes.

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus are also available in a selection of unique colors as a result of the first cross-industry partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the world’s foremost authority on color. By combining Huawei’s design expertise with Pantone’s trusted color thought leadership, two new colorways were created to reflect the personalities of the contemporary consumer and shape new color trends in the mobile market. Dazzling Blue and the Pantone Color of the Year 2017, Greenery, were designed by the Pantone Color Institute and optimized by Huawei to create a beautiful, glow-effect finish.

The Hyper Diamond-Cut finish will be available in Dazzling Blue and Dazzling Gold. Greenery, Rose Gold, Mystic Silver, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold will be available with a sandblast finish, and Ceramic White will be available in high gloss.

Following the iconic P Series design, the HUAWEI P10 is sleek and slim for a comfortable hold at 6.98mm. Compared to competitor devices with protruding cameras, the P Series’ signature camera window is flush with the back of the device. Both its 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch models feature the latest Corning Gorilla 5 Glass protection and narrow bezel edges, while the HUAWEI P10 Plus has a 2K display for more detail.

In addition to a metal finish for a minimalistic, clean design, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus’ fingerprint sensor is now on the front of the phone and lies under one continuous pane of glass. The fingerprint sensor replaces the navigation bar making the screen view bigger, while also making smart touch navigation gestures faster and more ergonomic.

Exceptional Performance Advancements for Efficiency and Connectivity

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus take smartphone efficiency and customization a step further thanks to the powerful Kirin 960 processor and all-new EMUI 5.1. Kirin 960 is Huawei’s latest high-performance SoC chipset. The CPU delivers the best multicore performance among all SoCs, and the GPU boasts a 180 percent improvement in performance and a 40 percent increase in power efficiency.

Building on the revolutionary EMUI 5.0, EMUI 5.1 goes a step beyond with UX improvements, performance optimization and several new features. Specifically, the machine learning algorithm learns users’ behaviors and can anticipate app usage to intelligently allocate and recycle system resources.

Layered on top of the machine learning algorithm is HUAWEI Ultra Memory. First, the machine learning algorithm learns how users use their phones. Then, HUAWEI Ultra Memory anticipates app usage and manages RAM, so the apps and services used most often load faster and outperform in multitasking. EMUI 5.1 also improves touch response with a faster touch control driver, predictive touch tracking and parallel graphics rendering, enhancing the smoothness of the user experience.

With 3,200 and 3,750 mAh batteries, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus supports HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. The low voltage, low temperature fast charging solution comes with a super safe 5-gate protection mechanism, which offers real-time voltage, current and temperature monitoring to make charging not only fast but safe.

The Kirin 960 and EMUI 5.1 enable a more advanced communications experience and superior network connectivity. The HUAWEI P10 Plus features 4×4 MIMO (four physical antennas) with support for the 4.5G network. This allows for faster and more stable connections in more areas, even when the signal coverage weakens. Both the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus feature 2X2 Wi-Fi MIMO (two antennas) for fast Wi-Fi speed coverage. For users requiring faster, more accurate navigation via maps and applications, HUAWEI HiGeo technology combines multi-sensory predictive tracking and offline big data to enable GPS and cell network location detection, making it easy to navigate almost anywhere.

Expanded Partnership Ecosystem to Inspire Creative Expression

In addition to its long-term collaboration with Leica Camera and Pantone, Huawei is working globally with Saatchi Gallery. The Saatchi Gallery and Leica Camera have commissioned renowned photographers to use the Huawei P10 to explore this new narrative in their own unique style, using their own interpretation of the world around them through the smartphone’s ground-breaking dual lens camera.

Huawei also partnered with the prestigious University of the Arts London’s Central Saint Martins, a world-leading center for art and design. Inspired by the design talent of tomorrow, over 60 students were tasked with creating accessory concepts for the HUAWEI P10 that blend the worlds of fashion and technology.

Also involved in creating exclusive accessories is the talent behind fashion brand Ricostru, Rico Manchit Au. The partnership with Ricostru brings a new aesthetic to technology design, fusing Huawei’s engineering excellence with the futuristic spirit of the Ricostru label. The sharp tailoring, innovative craftsmanship and high-tech fabrics translate into smartphone accessories that are comfortable, clean and luxurious to the touch – elevating the beauty of Huawei’s smartphones.

Finally, Huawei and Vogue joined forces to reproduce eight iconic cover photos from the past – captured using the new HUAWEI P10 smartphone – to form part of the “Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast” exhibition on display at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing. The HUAWEI P10’s studio-like camera facilities allowed globally-renowned fashion photographer, Jumbo Tsui, to recreate the images with the phone.

Pricing and Availability

Beginning in March, the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus will be available in the following markets:

Australia, Austria, Chile, China, Columbia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom and Vietnam

Version EUR (includes tax)

HUAWEI P10 64GB + 4GB €649 HUAWEI P10 Plus 64GB + 4GB €699 HUAWEI P10 Plus 128GB + 6GB €799

Starting at €329, the HUAWEI WATCH 2 will be available in March in more than 20 countries and regions.

