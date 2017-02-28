Police FC Vs Onduparaka game switched to Phillip Omondi from the Shame of Dilapidated Closed Nakivubo

The caption reads, “In the interim, the stadium in Kampala has been closed” due to the fencing off and demolition of the facility. The apparent attempt highlighted the irony of the biggest hullabaloo that follows a court order that had stopped its initial redevelopment, to the beautiful game of football.

Parties involved in the shame game continue vying for redevelopment or call it demolition of the stadium. Azam Uganda Premier league fixture that was to take place at the venue Tuesday afternoon has therefore been changed to another venue running away from the shaming picture of the oldest stadium in Kampala.

After the embarrassing information, Police FC who plays at Nakivubo as their home notified the CEO of the Uganda Premier League-UPL, Bainamani Bernard Bampaire who also acted hastily to inform the visiting Onduparaka FC of Police’s alternative venue as Lugogo Phillip Omondi stadium.

There was just one problem, the fencing off of the Stadium and demolition of the facility this morning where Azam TV was going to relay Live a local league game at an early kick-off schedule. Hopefully they (TV) were also informed earlier on the changes.

“All stakeholders are here by informed of the change of Venue as a result of force majeure. Thank you in the name of the game.” Bainamani Bernard Bampaire, who is CEO Uganda Premier League, wrote. Copies of the same letter were sent to Onduparaka CEO, FUFA CEO and referees commission, who are stake holders in this.

Plain clothed men this morning (Tuesday) started the demolition on Nakivubo Stadium stands just a day Park Yard Market in down town Kampala was demolished and vendors evicted.

The stadium which is opposite to the market that was destroyed yesterday continues to be a subject of controversy following a court order that had stopped its initial redevelopment last January. The facility was morning surrounded by the police and journalist who, were blocked from access to it.

