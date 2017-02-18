How President Museveni’s Intervention helped in Recovering of USD$3m Impounded Ivory from West African Nationals in Kampala

The arrest of three key ivory smugglers by a combined team of security operatives leading to the recovery of a ton of ivory worth USD$ 3m (UGX 10.9billion) will go down memory line. The Investigator that was closely monitoring the tracking of the huge cache over the last four months can reveal that the heavily rich and wealth dealers wanted to compromise police with ‘very hefty ransom’ we understand was to the tune of USD1m (UGX1 billion).

The racket of highly orchestrated ivory smuggling experts has a list of top key government officials and highly placed security personnel whom we shall soon expose.

The consignment that was enroot to Europe according to our intelligence source was found so smartly packed in wooden boxes disguised as perishable fruits and in cushioned wooden drums concealed and laced with marble to prevent sniffer dog detection.

The Investigator has learnt that majority of the impounded ivory, was got from neighboring countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Burundi and some from pocket of poachers still evident in Uganda’s national parks.

How they were netted

Using highly trained new intelligence wing of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Uganda Tourism Police, and the Natural Conservation Research Network and a string of informers, the smugglers were tracked to their residential house in Najjanankumbi along the Kampala Entebbe Highway. The highly secretive residential building was amidst a busy neighborhood. Inside here, the three West African suspects, Moazu Kromah (suspected ring leader) from Liberia, Bangal Kromah and Mohamed Kromah all citizens of Guinea were found busy packing and labeling their cache. A Ugandan woman, (counterpart) whom we learnt was a one Agnes Nambooze, the one who is used to conduct cash transactions for the gang fled and the hunt is on for her.

When security stormed their residence on Friday afternoon, the house had five occupants and over three posh vehicles parked in the compound. As security operatives swung into action, two of the smugglers fled along with two vehicles leaving behind the three suspects and a state of the range Mitsubishi Vehicle registration number UAT 937Y. This vehicle along with the over a 1000 kgs of ivory were impounded and taken to the Central Police Station along with the machines that the gang was using to chop the ivory into packable quantities. The recovered ivory some loaded into drums, and light wooden boxes were loaded in three mini trucks and covered with terpulene.

President Museveni intervenes

What we can reveal here is that if it wasn’t for the intervention of the President, perhaps the cache would be nowhere. According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority Publicist Gessa Simplicious there was an eminent pull of ropes between UWA and the police over who should have custody of the UGX11 billion ivories.

Even we penned this article after this reporter left the CPS towards 6pm on Saturday, it was not yet clear who will be in custody of the consignment. The IGP personally rang and instructed that nothing be done until he arrives. Later he ordered his blue eyed Andrew Kaweesi; the Police spokesman to take charge but Kaweesi was reportedly in Masindi and was yet to arrive.

The Investigator has learnt from highly placed security sources that the smugglers were negotiating their way out and were ready to cough up to USD$1m to be released and have their consignment released too. But as the brokers did the negotiations top UWA officials close to state house notified the president who immediately rang the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura to ensure that no ‘manyanga’ (false play) happens. As the suspects awaited their fate at the CPS, Kayihura personally rang the commandant Flying Squad Assistant Commissioner of Police Herbert Muhangi to ensure justice prevails. Herbert Muhangi who was supposed to address the media was also in Jinja and also didn’t show up.

When The Investigator visited the suspects and had a chat with them in room 79 in CPS, a somber mood hand among the flying squad boys who oversaw the impounding of the ivory.

The three suspects, who looked composed and not worried told The Investigator. “We are not alone. We are also just workers. We can tell you top bosses who send us to do these things.” One of the suspects had a carnula indicating he was sickly.

The Investigator also established that one of the three suspects was last year arrested over similar acts, but was released on police bond after paying colossal sums of money in dollars. He was then helped by security agencies to sneak back into his country in Guinea but we learnt that since he is so smart and good at his game he was advised to return once the storm subsidizes.

Now the founder and Chief Executive officer of the Natural Resources Conservation Network Opyene Vincent, who was part of the team that helped in the arresting of Kromah wants the previous cases also reinstated. “We do our work, track these guys, take them to police but we are at times let down. We arrested this guy last year took him to police but we later learnt that he was released on police bond,” said Opyene.

Opyene said this time round, they want the newly amended stringent punishment instituted. “This time the fines will be heavier. They punishment involves either being fined not less than the total value of the entire consignment recovered or 7 years in jail or both,” he said.

Charles Tumwesigye the UWA Deputy Director in-charge of conservation told The Investigator at CPS where they paraded the suspects that the arrest of these three will be a big relief to the woes of ivory poaching. “These three are considered among the top ivory kingpin smugglers in the region and Africa at large. Their arrest will reduce on the smuggling of ivory,” said Tumwesigye.

The UWA spokesman Gessa Simplicious said the three had been trailed for over five months. “We still believe that this ivory was just in transit. They are not from our elephants here in Uganda. They used our porous borders in Bwera in Kasese, transported them to Kampala and were destined for export them via Entebbe Airport,” said Gessa. The Investigator in its next edition will explore the racket involving the airport staff and security details who help the kingpins smuggle ivory out of the tightly guarded Entebbe International Airport.

