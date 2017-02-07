Rakai’s Notorious Robber and Serial Rapist who Raped a 76 year Old Nanny Stoned to Death by an Irate Mob

Rakai: A man who went out of his senses and raped a 76 year old woman has been killed by an enraged mob.

Joseph Mutaasa alias Muzeeyi 34 was stoned to death after reports emerged that he had raped Mary Kevin Nakyanzi.Nakyanzi was living alone in her house where she was attacked by Mutaasa.

The residents of Biwerere village Kasaali Sub County in Rakai district decided to take the law into their hands and “put Mutaasa out of action’. Police however condemned the act warning to pursue the killers.

According to eyewitness, Mutaasa attacked Nakyanzi at around 4:00am on Friday morning. Nakyanzi told neighbors as Mutaasa demanded for money from her which she didn’t have. All that she gave out to sparer her life was the remaining 16kgs of coffee in the house.

“Had I not done this, Muzeeyi was ready to kill me as he had vowed raising pangas onto my neck” explained the woman. But even after he was handed the 16kg of coffee, Mutaasa again raped the old woman, leaving her bruised heavily.

The charged residents were only dispersed by Kyotera Police led by the OC Station Patience Baganzi who had been alerted to come and cool down the situation.

According to Maxensia Namata a daughter to Nakyanzi, the mother was experiencing great pain despite the first aid treatment she got from Kyakudduse Health Centre.

“My mother has all along been crying and I even doubt her health status. We shall go to a bigger hospital if her situation worsens though we even lack the funds for treatment, she said as she cried.

Mutaasa has been known in the village as a notorious rapist who has always threatened to kill anyone who opposes his ambitions.

Sarapiyo Kaggwa, the village Chairperson confirmed this statement and said Mutaasa had also been tried in court before for murder of a resident about fifteen years ago. Mutaasa was released by court in Masaka under unknown circumstances after he had served his sentence for only one and half years.

He later lived in an unidentified place and appeared back to his home village after 13 years where he has been a great problem.

Besides raping all ages of women, Mutaasa has been a notorious robber.

In his house that was later demolished was an assortment of stolen eight mattresses that the residents recovered.

Also recovered stolen items included blankets, bedcovers, saucepans that were identified by most of the residents and handed over to the original owners.

The OC station Rakai, however urged residents never to carry out mob justice because at times people are killed for nothing.

“We have the law that governs us and we should therefore never act contrary to it. Mutaasa was going to be judged by courts of law and not we mere civilians to determine his fate”, explained Baganzi.

Most of the residents were however heard saying they had a reason to smile since Mutaasa had been laid to rest.

“I’m sure even the parents will be overwhelmed when they hear his death because they faced the worst situation”, said John Kiyonga a resident.

