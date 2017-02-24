RAVING HITS: Producer Isma Pro Finds Footing at Surface Records with Maureen Natume’s Chart Bursting ‘Malidadi’ Song

Former Khan records protégé producer Isma Pro has finally found his footing with singer Maureen Nantume’s latest chart bursting single titled ‘Malidadi’ at the Namasuba Premised Surface records .

Isma Pro, who has been working underground in the recent past has since late last year become a force to reckon with in the production sector of the Ugandan music industry.

With already ‘Malidadi’ raving the charts locally and in the diaspora, his other work on Carol Nntongo’s ‘Kamese’ song project, is putting him as so far, the most sought after producer in Uganda this year.

Nantume’s song was written by Desire Kats, while its video was shot by NG Filmz and will be premiered this weekend at Club Luli Luli, Pretoria South Africa.

Though initially many thought that Isma’s breaking ranks with the Mesach Semakula owned Khan Records had a negative effect, their continued working relationship indicates that there is no beef between the two parties and Surface records.

