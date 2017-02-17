REVIVAL: Pr. Robert Kayanja Gives Singer Qute Kaye Hope in Christ as he Welcomes him to his Worship Team

Singer Qute Kaye of the ‘’Ginkese’ song fame who has been living in oblivion on Friday once again gave his life to Christ at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Center church in Rubaga.

The singer who has recently been off the music scene thanks to several brushes with his maker through illness that forced him to be bedridden, shocked all and sundry when he appeared on the pulpit with the pastor.

This happened at the ongoing crusade by Pr. Kayanja dubbed “77 Days of Glory” which coincided with a mass wedding and the arrival of American gospel star Todd Dulaney of the “Victory belongs to Jesus” fame who is expected to perform with his band in the closing three nights.

Qute Kaye stole the show when he made the life-changing decision that he had come to seek salvation.

With the pastor taken aback and the congregation in awe, the singer then took them into a rendition of the chart bursting song ‘this is my story ‘ done by the Big Daddy Weave.

The singer, later revealed that his hunger for fame and money had led him to do despicable things including visiting shrines and witch doctors where he made sacrifices.

Kayanja later took the singer through his life story that was cupped up by witchcrafts, devil worshiping and illicit sex.

He then asked Qute Kaye whether he was willingly giving his life to Christ and if he was ready to share his talent with Jesus by joining his worship force, to which he replied in the affirmative by saying that he has had enough of that life and is now seeking new beginnings.

