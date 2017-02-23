Somber Morning as Pakistan Honorary Consul to Uganda Bonney Katatumba Passes on at 71

KAMPALA, Uganda: Speaking to the Investigator shortly, Angela Katatumba confirmed the death of his father, Mzee Bonney Katatumba this morning, also Pakistan Consul to Uganda and prominent Businessman.

Angela said Katatumba succumbed to Pneumonia and asthma after an unsuccessful operation. “True munange dad has died. He had an unsuccessful operation. He died of pneumonia and asthma,” She announced.

Katatumba the man

Married with two wives, Gertrude and Grace, the father of nine was born on April 3, 1946 in Mbarara. He was the youngest in a family of five brothers and four sisters. He attended Nyamitanga Catholic Parish Primary School, before proceeding to Ibanda Junior School, where he was enrolled on a Shell BP scholarship.

From Ibanda Junior, he moved to Ntare School, Mbarara and later to Old Kampala High School, where he completed his secondary education. In 1969, he joined Makerere University, where he later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Economics in 1971.

He held a number of honorary awards from various institutions in the US and Europe and has served as president of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, member of Economic Policy Research Centre and chairman of United Nations G77 Chamber of Commerce and Industry Developing Countries, among others. Background sourced from the Daily Monitor

