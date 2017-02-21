With Travel Holiday Packages off the Table, Flight Services Gets Full Focus: Interview with Jumia Travel CM Louis Badea

After successfully launching its holiday packages, Africa’s leading online hotel booking website has now embarked on expanding its services with flights’ launch for all its customers.

We spent some time with the Jumia Travel Country Manager (CM), Louis Badea, to find out how including flights in its packages is will continue supporting easier access to both African and universal destinations, while at the same time maintain “off-the-beaten path” travel solutions.

“Our services are convenient, time saving and affordable.” Louis Badea talks of the online portal. As if that is not enough, Jumia travel has rolled out what they have tagged as #FlyWithJumia.

“It’s a new step for us as we aim to be the leading African Online Travel Agency, providing best customer experience for the travelers. It is also part of our broader program to create a one stop travel shop providing accommodation, packages, and flights all on the same platform, in a bid to streamline travel in Africa,”.

“The service (now available on travel.jumia.com/flights) enables our customers to find, compare, and book flights, as well as buy air tickets online with ease directly from various Airline companies across the world,” Badea said.

The No1 online hotel booking company is now offering both domestic and international flights by major airlines on the continent including Kenya Airways, Rwanda Air Express, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, KLM, Fly Dubai, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia, and Air Seychelles among others.

Accounting for only 3% of the world’s air traffic, Africa portrays massive potential for growth in the coming years, especially due to the increasing demand from the rising middle class and the growing African economies.

The company recently launched its holiday packages to foster domestic tourism in Africa and by including flights in its packages, Jumia Travel will continue supporting easier access to both African and universal destinations, while at the same time remaining keen to maintain ‘off-the-beaten path’ travel solutions.

Working through partnerships

According Louis Badea, Jumia does not work all alone but through partnerships with the different partners. “We work through partners and these are the service providers in the country.” He says.

“The different partnerships for instance come on board depending on the nature of service and the clientele and the available needs.” Badea adds.

For the new service, which is Jumia flights, Jumia has partnered with the different airlines in Africa for travel across Africa and the World. You only search and Book Flights & Airline Tickets in Africa online.

Planning for travel can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to booking cheap flights. Jumia Travel simplifies this task by enabling you to search domestic and international flights offered by major airlines in Africa such as Kenya Airways, Air Nigeria, Qatar Airways, Emirates, South African Airways, and Air Seychelles at the cheapest price. Find and compare flights, book/buy flights, and buy air tickets online with ease using Jumia Travel.

With Jumia you don’t have to worry because they are your travel experts. They too advise you on major tourist destinations in Africa such as Lagos, Nairobi, Zanzibar, and Victoria falls among other breathtaking destinations in Africa.

You just search flights, buy airline tickets, and compare rates offered by different African airline companies on Travel Start and make a booking for top Africa hotels on Jumia Travel for the perfect getaway according to Louis Badea.

In Uganda, Jumia e-commerce serves their consumers/users with a wide range of needs, offering a wide range of products including Mobiles & Tablets, Computers, electronics, Home & Living, Fashion, Sports, Health & Beauty, Grocery and other categories.

These are offered through their online platforms like; Jumia Market (Community based online marketplace), Jumia Travel (A flights and Hotel booking website), Jumia Food (On online food ordering site), Jumia House (A real estate platform), Jumia Cars (An online car dealer marketplace), Jumia Jobs (online job platform) Jumia Deals for classifieds ventures platform and Jumia Services for B2B logistics provider for online commerce.

Starting business in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a very wide presence across 23 African countries. The different lines of services are Jumia Market, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs, Jumia Car, Jumia Deals and Jumia Services.

