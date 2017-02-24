UNAIDS REPORT: Uganda Steadily Loosing the HIV-AIDS Battle as 48 Females Get Infected Every Day

KAMPALA, Uganda: The HIV-AIDS situation in Uganda is so scary and calls for renewed and urgent action. It’s unbelievable that every after an hour, two young beauties (women) get the still incurable HIV epidemic disease!

The new UNAIDS study reveals that; “every single hour, two young women get infected with HIV in Uganda, making it a total of 48 girls a day, which puts the prevalence of HIV among adolescent girls at 9.1% compared to the national prevalence of 7.3%”. This is much more confusing to understand but the truth based on research.

This was further highlighted at the conclusion of a UNAIDS Global Review Mission to Uganda which was held with the multi-stakeholder consultations in Uganda, yesterday. The global Health Ambassador Lennarth Hjelmaker further explained and advised Uganda not to reduce the health and education budget which are important in the fight against the monstrous pandemic.

Every hour, two female adolescents of between 14 – 24 years get HIV-AIDS! This raises many questions that need answered. The report continues to cautiously state that Uganda is losing it to HIV-AIDS. In that perspective, we need to ask why and how we ended up there! Let’s try to elucidate some of the reasons why this negligence happened yet Uganda was at the forefront of fighting the disease in the early 90s and late 2000s.

Some of the reasons for the increased HIV infections:

The Ugandan society has withdrawn from its duty of teaching and guiding its young ones. These days it’s very easy to find a case of shameless cross-generation relationships which in turn lead into major negative consequences. Gone are the days when young ladies had fear for old men (now sugar daddies) and only respected them as fathers of the nation only consulted for guidance. Today, the vice versa is very true. Young ladies go for older men simply because they need their riches and do not care about whether these ‘sugar’ daddies have HIV or not.

Lack of contraceptives in hospitals, dispensaries, and health center III & IV among others are still a problem in Uganda. It’s always so common in Ugandan health facilities that there are no even pain-killers or even condoms! Many reports have always carried notices that the government ran out of condoms! Even at one time, they purchased small and short condoms and other things! What do one expects then? That therefore makes many run into having unprotected sex! Too sad but it’s the truth here.

Many people fear medical checkups. The moment one is asked to do so, it’s when they are selecting a life partner. Many fail to pick results. Others run into excuses! Many just hate the whole procedure and live in fear! Personally, I have for four times went for an HIV-AIDS test. As I was coming from there very happy as usual; one friend of mine threw to me a very rude joke (call it jibe)!

He stated that; “I see you often going for that test and you come out happy and smiling ear to ear BUT wait until you get those bad results that you will stop going there!” At first without any thought, I busted into laughter but after a minute, my mind changed swiftly and I was nearly fearful and thinking of not going back for the test.

I’m sure (for one reading this) that you’re also thoughtful of the same! That’s life anyway but the fact is that many live in fear never to do the easy life test. Even many say that, “fear and they were born twins”; thus fear for medical checkups is real in Uganda henceforth accelerating HIV-AIDS spread to them yet they would have been safe.

Moral decadence is another one reason that has led to increased HIV-AIDS prevalence in Uganda. These days there’s even lunch time sex. Even today bars and lodges compete with churches for space but what are littered around them are only used condoms or even other used sexual intercourse gadgets. It’s now easy and one leads a happy life to have three or four girlfriends or boyfriends.

These days married people have the known “side-dishes” who also have their boyfriends and the circle continues to rage! Away from that, moral decadence has been also accelerated by the access to pornographic materials. In Uganda, many social media platforms have heightened moral decay with sharing of ‘bad’ photos. These contain naked women and men.

There are many ‘What’App groups’ which only promote such unhealthy activities especially sharing sexual intercourse styles to these gullible youths. That alone is a major problem before we think of ‘ekimansulo’ or strip-tease.

Poverty is another one single-handedly cause of the increased HIV-AIDS pandemic. Both boys and girls are interested in those rich people. These work as the sugar daddies and sugar mummies. As the zero-sum-gain impact, they anticipate living in riches yet in most cases, those sugar daddies and mummies have lost their partners’ ages ago and are on ARVs. This alone is a relationship made in hell as the young girl or boy shakes hands with the devilish sugar daddy or mummies!

Complacency amongst the youth! They fear pregnancy so much than the HIV-AIDS. These involve in relationships and play sex but they recklessly don’t care. It is so easy for them to miss lunch but plan to have unprotected sex in the evening!

When you interact with these adolescents, sometimes you get disappointed because they are so misguided. Someone can easily tell you that I’m enjoying my life why do you care! “Gwe eyekuma balikusalamu mbaawo” (will they harvest timber out of you who do not enjoy life!). Then there goes the indifference in understanding society!

Sex education has gone to the dogs. Here, religious leaders have played a regressive role. In most cases they come-out conflicting each other in their arguments towards the contraceptives use. Some disagree with the view that children must not be taught about sex issues therefore this creates a major dilemma.

Others also advance a lot of negative theories over the use of contraceptives. Are condoms good to be used or not? Such lead into confusion to the many youths who are indeed not informed about the use and playing of sex.

Even at the same time, our cultural issues have their own impact. These affect us deeply as in some way there are words we’re not allowed to ask or know until a certain age. It is consequential that we end up (as youth) mixing with others who have already been having a better knowledge about sex or HIV and indeed we get infected in ignorance.

Conclusively, there is need to promote again the ‘A B C’ program. This is Abstinence, Be faithful to your partner or use a condom. The use of Condoms must be promoted to especially those who have gotten involved in continued sexual activity. Abstinence is easily said but implementing that is so difficult.

Sex education must become part of the curriculum so as the youths can get to know the consequences of involving themselves into early sexual activity. Parents and guardians must take up their role without hesitations on discussing sexual issues with their children. Those and many others can change this two persons getting HIV in an hour.

=============================================================== "The Investigator is Uganda’s First Online News Daily with the Latest in Investigative Crime, Politics, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Opinions and Analysis. Call Us on +256 701 120000, +256 772 097871 or WhatsApp on +256 701 760099, Email: info@theinvestigatornews.com