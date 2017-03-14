Dr. Stella Nyanzi Walks her Talk as Free Sanitary Pads Distribution Campaign Opens Doors in Masaka

MASAKA, Uganda: Students and teachers of Lakes High School Kalinga, in Masaka district were on Monday blessed to become the first beneficiaries to the free sanitary materials distribution campaign by Education for the Girl-child activists.

Doctor Stella Nyanzi, a research fellow at Makerere University, on Monday led a team of Human Rights Activists into piloting their recently initiated voluntary campaign dubbed “#Pads-for-Girl-Child Uganda” through which they intend to menstrual challenges of the underprivileged students in the country.

The volunteers whose campaign has of late attracted a lot of public attention and support tested the practicability of their project with the giving out menstruation sanitation materials to almost 200 students and their female teachers in Masaka district. Each of the beneficiaries went home with a full year kit, comprising of both re-usable and disposable sanitary pads, soap and a booklet that summarizes menstrual-health hygiene and management.

Olive Namugerwa, the team’s health educator, working with Eco-pads, producers of re-usable sanitary wears, and one of the campaign partners asked the adolescents to stop shying away from talking about menstruation and always support each other in times of challenges. According to her, their campaign intends to empower the girl children to “reclaim the pads” such that they can freely request for them to attend to their menstrual needs without fear.

“We are here to break the bondage of fear that often prevents girls from demanding for your normal health entitlements. You should learn to boldly speak about menstruation such that you can ably push the duty bearers to provide us with the materials we need. These body changes are normal to every woman and should not be regarded to offensive to anybody,” she noted.

Olive also appreciated the importance of orienting male students about menstrual health, for purposes of clearing the falsehoods they have about it, to enable them appreciate the challenges it offers to their counterparts such that they can fully support them.

With much preservation from any profanity during her teaching session, Dr Nyanzi asked the students not to allow menstruation act as stumbling block in the path of their education carrier, saying it is the reason she had chosen to spearhead the campaign. In her dramatized teaching session, Dr Nyanzi urged the girls to give maximum attention to their body changes such that they can prepare in advance and decently to go through their menstrual periods.

She told us they have selected amongst themselves a research team that is going to compile a comprehensive report on the extent of school dropouts and absenteeism due to menstruation, to supplement the available research works for countries like India, German and the US.

“We want to have facts that can aide informed and factual negotiations and debate about the subject of menstrual challenges facing our education sector,” she noted. She also observed that they also secured consent from different education authorities from different districts who are going to help them reach out to the children in communities if at all they are blocked from accessing schools.

Before receiving a kit of sanitary wears that is believed to taken them for a full year, the students signed consent forms, accepting to participate in the campaign and subsequent research. The pilot exercise was positively received by the school management and the volunteers spent the whole day with students whom they took through several sensitization sessions; expounding issues about reproductive health and hygiene.

Michael Musoke, the head teacher revealed that the school has in place no budget of providing such sanitary materials to the learners given their little budget. “We are aware of the challenges but the onus was literally left to the parents, who have often failed to fulfill it,” he noted, appreciating the support as a timely aide to students.

