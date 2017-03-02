The Glorifying History and Sentiment Associated with St. Mary’s cathedral Lubaga

Merely 3km west of Kampala city center, stands Lubaga hill just adjacent to Mengo palace, the traditional seat of the kabaka of Buganda kingdom.

Atop this hill sits the magnificent, holly of holiness, St. Mary’s cathedral Lubaga. This is the oldest and parental cathedral of the oldest catholic diocese in Uganda.

At first,between 1856 and 1884,the then Kabaka of Buganda, MuteesaI Mukaabya Walugembe, the 30th king of Buganda, built his palace there. He chose this place for its strategic position where he could sit with his war commanders and plan for any impending wars, and that’s where this hill gets its name – from a Luganda word, OKUBAGA, meaning setting a plan or foundation.

This traditional palace was later destroyed by lightning and gutted by fire which forced Muteesa to abandon the hilltop and relocated to the neighboring Mengo hill where he settled and put up his new palace there.

In 1884 after his demise his son who succeeded him, King Daniel Mwanga Basammulekkere, donated this abandoned land on the hill to French catholic missionaries (White Fathers) led by Bishop Hirth in 1889.

Without wasting time, by 1914, construction of a permanent modern church began and was completed by 1925. It was consecrated on 31st December 1931. St. Mary’s cathedral holds its significance and respect in the Catholic Church for its sanctity and exclusiveness for many important church personalities were buried there.

Late Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka, the first black African catholic bishop and the first African archbishop of Kampala diocese is housed inside the cathedral. Uganda’s first cardinal,late Emmanuel Nsubuga was laid to rest at the place. Lubaga is the holy seat of the Catholic Church in Uganda and the Metropolitan see for the Roman Catholic Church and ecclesiastical province of Kampala.

On record Lubaga cathedral has seen several archbishops. The first was Archbishop Louis Joseph Caban ( 1953-1960), second, Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka (960-1966) third, cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga (1966-1990) who was later followed by the aging retired Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala(1990-2006) and the current Archbishop The Most reverend Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga(2006 -).

